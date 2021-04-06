Published: 12:38 PM April 6, 2021

Last year's lockdown meant the annual National Garden Scheme was limited to an online experience.

This year, the scheme returns to Derbyshire with over 50 locations taking part, from residential gardens to stately homes.

At the time of writing, pre-booking is recommended as spaces will be limited, we've selected the ones with the biggest capacity, so there is more chance of you being able to attend.



Stanton in Peak Gardens

24th-25th July

This pretty hillside village lies in between Bakewell and Matlock. Three local gardens are opening to the public over the weekend of 24th-25th July. You can also take a detour to view the Nine Ladies Stone Circle that lies less than a mile away.

Cascades Gardens, Matlock

25th April, 11th July, 15th August.

Cascades Gardens is a garden for meditation and wellbeing, inspired by Japanese gardens and Buddhist philosophy. Bonsall Brook runs through the garden and flows over the ruined corn mill and many waterfalls which gives the house it’s name.

Barlborough Gardens, Chesterfield

2nd May

A number of gardens in the village of Barlborough near Chesterfield will open to the public again in 2021. Keep up to date with all their latest news at facebook.com/barlboroughgardens

Thornbridge Hall Gardens, Ashford in the Water

18th May

Thornbridge Hall near Hassop is surrounded by 12 acres of quintessentially English gardens, commissioned by Mr Marples, who wanted to see ‘one thousand shades of green’ from his bedroom window.



Highfield House, Alfreton

23rd May

A lovely one acre garden near Alfreton, you can combine your visit with a trip to nearby Oakerthorpe Local Nature Reserve to spot some local wildlife or walk around South Wingfield.

Tilford House, Ashbourne

30th May, 7th July

A quintessential English country garden containing woodland, wildlife areas, ponds as well as fruits and vegetables. You combine your visit with a visit to nearby Carsington Water and from there a walk to Brassington.

Tissington Hall - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Tissington Hall, Ashbourne

31st May, 23rd August, 31st August

Tissington Hall has over 80yrs in the NGS. You will see a stunning rose garden on west terrace, herbaceous borders and 5 acres of grounds. Combine your visit with a walk along the Tissington Trail.



Melbourne Hall Gardens, Melbourne

12th-13th June

We paid a visit to Melbourne Hall in 2014 speak to Lady Ralph Kerr. The garden remains one of the finest in the county, and you can also combine with a walk that crosses over into Leicestershire.



Meynell Langley Trials Garden, Kirk Langley

13th June, 11th July, 15th August, 12th September

Meynell Langley is a formal Victorian-style garden displaying and trialling varieties of plants and trees, the team spent their 2020 wisely, completing a redesign that included a new glasshouse and patio area incorporating water rills and wildife ponds.



Bluebell Arboretum and Nursery, Ashby de la Zouch

16th June, 14th July, 11th August, 15th September

Close to the Derbyshire and Leicestershire border, this beautiful nine acre woodland garden has a large collection of rare trees and shrubs and a specialist tree and shrub nursery.



Renishaw Hall & Gardens

6th July

We visited Renishaw Hall in 2015, to speak to Alexandra Sitwell shortly after they won the HHA / Christie’s Garden of the Year Award. There are over seven acres of stunning gardens for you to spend the day here.

Longford Hall Farm, Ashbourne

17th July

Set within the grounds of a complex of luxury hoilday cottages, the extensive gardens boast impressive displays of rhododendrons, azaleas, roses and hydrangeas and a walled garden.

Elvaston Castle - Credit: Sally Mosely





Old English Walled Garden, Elvaston Castle Country Park

8th August

Elvaston Castle is a Gothic Revival Castle which is surrounded by an estate of over 320 acres of open parkland. You can combine this visit with a walk around Elvaston Castle and the Derwent Valley Heritage Way.



