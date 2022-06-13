How crime in the UK is changing and what you can do to protect your home and family

Promotion

Discover what proactive security measures you can take to keep your home and family safe. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How can you know if the things you love are ever truly safe?

“Many of us live in a false sense of security, where we assume things like robbery won’t happen to us, but the unfortunate reality is that it could,” says Roberto Fiorentino, CEO of Croma Security Solutions.

"All that we want to know, is that our loved ones and possessions are safe. This is why it is important to be alert and proactive when it comes to security, helping to prevent bad things from occurring before it is too late."

Years of working with victims of crime and developing ground-breaking security technology have made Roberto keen to share with others what tools exist to keep them safe.

Below, he reveals what you need to know about changing crime patterns and what steps you can take to protect the things you cherish most.

Q: How is crime in the UK changing?

A: Statistics gathered from several UK Police forces show a much larger rise in the crime rate of robbery than burglary. People often misinterpret the difference between each crime. Burglary primarily takes place when the property is empty, whereas robbery can occur whilst you are at home, which is more dangerous.

More people are being attacked when walking from their car to their front door, or as they enjoy their evening meal. We’re finding criminals are willing to go further to achieve their goals, using force to take items.

This is likely because more people now have alarm systems and safes. This means it’s easier for criminals to gain entry by taking you hostage – it requires less planning and they can use you to unset alarms and open locks.

Statistics show a rise in the crime rate of robbery which can occur whilst you are at home, posing more of a threat. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: Why is it important to monitor crime trends?

A: By acknowledging the threats that are out there and getting into the mindset of the perpetrators, we can better understand how to protect ourselves against them.

By investigating and understanding how individuals were bypassing security in the past, we have been able to develop more robust solutions.

Knowing how a criminal operates enables us to recommend fit for purpose security solutions that can reduce and/or prevent loss and harm to individuals.

Q: Why is it better to take a proactive approach to security?

A: We have often met with clients that have only begun to consider security after they have experienced a serious and life-threatening situation, by which time it is often too late.

People should not have to feel unsafe in their homes, which is why it is better to take action now. We can visit your home, identify any potential risk areas, and recommend what you can do to secure your property.

We will devise a bespoke security solution to suit your lifestyle, hopefully reducing the chance of your family having to live through any such trauma.

Croma's Fastvein technology is an advanced biometric security system that scans blood vessels in the finger, granting only you, entry to a property or room. - Credit: Croma Security Solutions

Q: What is the best security strategy for me?

A: We do not believe that there is a blanket solution that can be offered to all, as everyone's priorities and risks vary.

The best way to protect your home is to seek specialist advice. We believe in taking a holistic approach to security and combining several technologies to ensure every angle is covered. This can include:

Investing in a safe to protect heirlooms

Fitting intruder alarms, CCTV, intercom devices, and radio technology on windows and doors – so that you can detect intrusion to your property, around the clock, even whilst inside.

– so that you can detect intrusion to your property, around the clock, even whilst inside. Installing a panic button on your house keys – in an emergency, we can’t always think clearly. Fitting a panic button on your keys ensures you have easy access to call for help. A panic alarm escalates police response, ensuring they arrive at your home quickly.

– in an emergency, we can’t always think clearly. Fitting a panic button on your keys ensures you have easy access to call for help. A panic alarm escalates police response, ensuring they arrive at your home quickly. Biometric Fastvein technology – our own invention, this tool scans blood vessels in the finger, granting entry to a property or space to only you. It’s quicker, more precise and less invasive than other biometric technology.

– our own invention, this tool scans blood vessels in the finger, granting entry to a property or space to only you. It’s quicker, more precise and less invasive than other biometric technology. Setting up AI security systems and hostile surveillance detection – to alert you of any unusual activity outside your home before a break-in occurs.

– to alert you of any unusual activity outside your home before a break-in occurs. Taking defensive driving courses – you’ll learn how to drive your vehicle safely and be aware of everything in your environment.

There’s very little in the world of security that we don’t do. Among our broad spectrum of technologies and services, we can find the exact blend of security measures you need. For total security you need multiple services that will work together in tandem.

Q: How much does home security cost?

A: People will always ask if there’s a way they can cut costs, but the truth is effective security solutions are an investment. Lots of people waste money on equipment that doesn’t do a proper job and then needs to be replaced or updated.

Invest in a safe to protect your valuables, heirlooms and important documents. - Credit: Burton Eurovault Safes / Croma Security Solutions

You can get better value for money by spending more now to get the best set of products that will work together to mitigate any potential future danger. We can provide the insight and expertise you need to ensure the job is done correctly the first time around, and will never sell you equipment that you don’t need. The true value of good security is immeasurable, for the peace and protection it can bring.

Q: Why choose Croma Security Solutions?

A: We maintain an unrivalled knowledge of new and existing security technology, enabling us to deliver the most effective and comprehensive solutions. We understand what’s important to you and therefore what must be done to keep you safe.

Roberto Fiorentino, CEO of Croma Security Solutions. - Credit: Archant

Since our humble beginnings as locksmiths, we’ve grown from a family-run, industry-leading company to an AIM-listed organisation designing security solutions for celebrities, government bodies, commercial businesses and homeowners throughout the UK.

We have security branches across the south coast, with additional branches in Winchester, Basingstoke, Ascot, and Manchester, and we plan to continue expansion across the UK.

For those who don’t live near a branch, you can visit our website or call us. We provide our services throughout the UK, so if you have a security issue, we’re more than happy to help.

To discover how you can protect your home or find your nearest Croma branch, go to cssgplc.com.

Visit Croma Locksmith’s new Winchester store at 80 High Street, Winchester, SO23 9AP.