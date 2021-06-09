Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this £2.5million grade II listed family home in Mottram St Andrew

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:30 AM June 9, 2021    Updated: 8:33 AM June 9, 2021
Legh Old Hall

Legh Old Hall Kitchen - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

This Grade II listed home, surrounded by Cheshire countryside, has charming period features

Handsome, full of character and beautifully maintained are ways you would describe this impressive family home. Located in the pretty village of Mottram St Andrew, the property is close to leisure facilities and popular neighbouring towns but is in a private and secluded setting.

There are four double bedrooms (two en suite), a dressing room, which could easily be turned into a fifth bedroom and a large family bathroom.

The residence is beautifully presented with period features throughout including carved oak panelling, exposed beams, stone flooring and fireplaces.

Entertaining will be no issue, with a choice of four reception rooms, a music room and the coach house, which has been converted into a games room, with a study and kitchenette.

Stunning gardens wrap around the house, including a pretty lily pond with a stone waterfall and a stone terrace that can be accessed by the garden room.


Guide price: £2.5million, jackson-stops.co.uk

Legh Old Hall

Legh Old Hall - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

Legh Old Hall

Legh Old Hall Sitting Room - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

Legh Old Hall

Legh Old Hall Kitchen - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

Legh Old Hall Bedroom

Legh Old Hall Bedroom - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

Legh Old Hall

Legh Old Hall - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

Legh Old Hall Garden

Legh Old Hall Garden - Credit: Legh Old Hall Bedroom


Most Read

  1. 1 How to choose the right bed to ensure you get a good night’s sleep
  2. 2 3 homes with beautiful gardens for sale in Yorkshire
  3. 3 5 homes with beautiful gardens for sale in Derbyshire
  1. 4 See inside this stunning £1.2 million home near Pendle Hill
  2. 5 See inside this £2.5million grade II listed family home in Mottram St Andrew
  3. 6 A day out in Glastonbury
  4. 7 Strictly conversation for John Sergeant and Terry Waite at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds
  5. 8 One Suffolk beach given Blue Flag status for 2021
  6. 9 5 tips for creating your ideal home office
  7. 10 10 Suffolk riverside picnic spots
Cheshire Life
Cheshire

Don't Miss

Guide to buying the perfect bed from Peter Betteridge Furnishers in Devon

Mental Health | Promotion

How to choose the right bed to ensure you get a good night’s sleep

Staff Writer

Logo Icon
Richard Kendall

Yorkshire Life

3 homes with beautiful gardens for sale in Yorkshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Ithersay Cottage

Derbyshire Life

5 homes with beautiful gardens for sale in Derbyshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Long Acre, Whalley Road, Pendleton

Lancashire Life

See inside this stunning £1.2 million home near Pendle Hill

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus