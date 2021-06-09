See inside this £2.5million grade II listed family home in Mottram St Andrew
- Credit: Alex Reay Photography
This Grade II listed home, surrounded by Cheshire countryside, has charming period features
Handsome, full of character and beautifully maintained are ways you would describe this impressive family home. Located in the pretty village of Mottram St Andrew, the property is close to leisure facilities and popular neighbouring towns but is in a private and secluded setting.
There are four double bedrooms (two en suite), a dressing room, which could easily be turned into a fifth bedroom and a large family bathroom.
The residence is beautifully presented with period features throughout including carved oak panelling, exposed beams, stone flooring and fireplaces.
Entertaining will be no issue, with a choice of four reception rooms, a music room and the coach house, which has been converted into a games room, with a study and kitchenette.
Stunning gardens wrap around the house, including a pretty lily pond with a stone waterfall and a stone terrace that can be accessed by the garden room.
Guide price: £2.5million, jackson-stops.co.uk
