Calling all young writers! Are you the next David Walliams or Jacqueline Wilson? Do you have a head full of great adventures? Essex Life in association with the Mighty Pens Publishing Company want to read your stories!

If you are aged up to 16, then why not enter the Essex Life and Mighty Pens Young Writer Award 2022? Open to anyone living in Essex, entry is free and the award is accessible to budding young authors in schools or in home education. There are three age groups:

Up to age 9

Age 10 to 13

Age 14 to 16

Sorry grown-ups!

The theme is ‘Spring’ to be interpreted in any way you like. Entries will be judged by Essex Life editor Hannah Gildart and a Mighty Pens panel of writers and authors.

The winner from each category will not only receive a £20 book voucher courtesy of award-winning independent bookshop Maldon Books (maldonbooks.com), but will also have their work read by industry professionals and published in an upcoming issue of Essex Life!

All entrants for the 8-9 and the 10-13 age category may write a story in no more than 500 words and all entrants from 14 to 16 may write a story in no longer than 750 words. The deadline for all entries is March 12, 2022. Entries are free, though we do request just one entry per author. Check out the Mighty Pens website for more details on how to enter, mightypens.co.uk. Simply click on ‘Competitions’ under the ‘Services’ tab.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t forget if you enjoy writing it, Essex Life and Mighty Pens will enjoy reading it. Happy writing!

Quick Facts

Open to anyone living in Essex between the ages of 8-16

One free entry for each author

Enter via the Competitions section on mightypens.co.uk

Theme is ‘Spring’