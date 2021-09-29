Published: 11:57 AM September 29, 2021

Goodwood Revival held its very first Car Boot Sale on September 19, 2021, offering vintage and retro fashion and accessories, furniture and homewares to browse - Credit: Toby Adamson

Inspired by the vintage and sustainable style movement that's in the spotlight at Goodwood Revival? We've rounded up five great places to shop for pre-loved and eco-friendly clothing and accessories in Sussex



Cuckfield resident Kate Roche, founder of Blossom & Roar, has done the hard work for us by sourcing a great selection of sustainable fashion and accessories brands to browse and buy in her online boutique - Credit: Kate Roche



If you get a thrill out of rummaging through the racks at thrift stores and are keen to curate a more circular wardrobe, you'll be pleased to know that the sustainable fashion scene in Sussex is thriving.

‘I think that taking a more sustainable approach to fashion is something that everyone wants to do,' says Cuckfield resident Kate Roche, a former fashion buyer and founder of Blossom & Roar (blossomandroar.com). 'Sussex is a very creative and artistic county and many of us champion local produce so a lot of people I have met and spoken with are very open to living more sustainably. Some people aren't sure how to go about it or think their options may be limited, but what's out there is impressive.’

Beyond Retro in Brighton is a haven for vintage clothing from the 60s to the 90s - Credit: Beyond Retro



1. Beyond Retro, 23 Gloucester Rd, Brighton BN1 4AD

A haven for vintage clothing from the 60s to the 90s, every item is handpicked with gems such as vintage Levi's, as well as plus size pieces. beyondretro.com

JUST Jewellery Asha Hamsa Necklace, £44, available from Blossom & Roar - Credit: Photo by SoJustShop

2. Blossom & Roar

All the brands stocked have ethical work practices and sustainability in common, with an emphasis on responsible, slow, considered manufacturing. We’re loving the organic cotton, hand embroidered t-shirts by Cocolulu. blossomandroar.com

Atomic Midi Emerald Quartz Gold Ring by SVP jewellery, £145, available at Blossom & Roar - Credit: Supplied by Blossom & Roar



3. ​​​​​Crystal Vintage, Unit 1, Wickers Yard, Horam, TN21 0HB

A great choice for collectable designer labels such as Ossie Clark, Dior, Biba and Bill Gibb. Visits to the showroom are by appointment only. crystalvintage.co.uk

4. Hawk & Dove, 39, High Street Old Town, Hastings TN34 3ER

This vintage boutique has a coveted collection of timeless classics, from sheer slips to 1950s corduroy caps. hawkanddove.co.uk



5. Willow & Eve, 23 Sea Ln, Rustington, Littlehampton BN16 2RD

This preloved consignment boutique stocks womenswear, shoes, accessories and childrenswear from well-known brands such as Comptoir des Cotonniers, The White Company and more. willowandeve.selz.com