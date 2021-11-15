Where to get a real Christmas Tree in Kent in 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Choose a real Christmas tree from a local business in Kent this year; it's eco and will give you the ultimate festive atmosphere.
And if you're looking to make your Christmas even more eco-friendly this year, be sure to dispose of your Christmas tree responsibly or re-plant it when the festive season is over.
Kingswood Christmas Trees
This family-run business has been supplying beautifully grown Christmas trees for over 60 years, and from humble beginnings, a whole Christmas business has bloomed. Visit Kingswood Christmas trees to get a perfect pine, all the decorations you may need to decorate it, a handcrafted wreath and take the kids to see Santa in his grotto too.
Where: Gravelly Bottom Road, Kingswood, Maidstone, Kent ME17 3NU
When: 7 days a week from Saturday 13th November 2021 between 9 am and 5 pm
Pricing: From £14.99 depending on the species and size of the tree.
More information: www.kingswoodchristmastrees.co.uk
Kent Christmas Trees
Most Read
- 1 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
- 2 Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
- 3 Top Christmas Markets in Hertfordshire 2021
- 4 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
- 5 10 of the best Christmas markets to visit in Derbyshire
- 6 Simon Reeve explores the Lake District in his new series
- 7 Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021
- 8 Win a theatre break in Manchester to see The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- 9 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
- 10 WIN £250 worth of Christmas food and drink
If you're super busy this festive season, let Kent Christmas Trees take care of supplying you with the Christmas tree of your dreams. Hop onto the website and select your favourite height and species and the best time for delivery, and the team will get your Christmas tree straight to your door without any hassle.
Where: Maidens Head, 28 Wincheap, Wincheap Industrial Estate, Canterbury CT1 3QZ
Pricing: From £40 depending on the species and size of the tree.
More information: www.kentchristmastrees.com
Hans Christmas Andersen at Whitegates Farm
Owing to its extreme popularity in Surrey, Hans Christmas Andersen opened up their Kent Christmas Tree Farm in 2019 and it has already become a popular destination with locals. You can choose between Nordman Firs which are the most popular variety in the UK or the classic Norway Spruce the quintessential Christmas tree.
Where: Whitegates Farm, South Bush Lane, Rainham, Kent ME8 8PS
When: 7 days a week from Monday 22nd November to Wednesday 22nd December between 9 am and 4 pm
Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.
More information: www.hanschristmasandersen.co.uk
Stonepitts Farm
Popular for providing the sweetest strawberries to pick yourself in the summer, Stonepitts also offer the fantastic experience of picking out your own Christmas Tree during the festive season. Trees of all sizes are available including from 5ft all the way up to 14ft!
Where: Stonepitts Farm, Seal Chart, Sevenoaks TN15 0ER
When: Late November to Christmas from 9 am to dusk
Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.
More information: www.stonepitts.com/christmas-trees
Hole Park
Hole Park has been growing and selling Christmas Trees wholesale and direct to customers for 60 years. They mainly provide 4 different species of tree but also experiment with varieties that aren't commonly used at Christmas, so if you're looking for something a little more unique this year it's worth checking out their stocklist.
Where: Hole Park, Benenden Rd, Rolvenden, Cranbrook, Kent TN17 4JA
When: Last week of November to Christmas from 9 am to dusk
Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.
More information: www.holeparkchristmastrees.co.uk/retail
Read more of the best Kent Christmas content:
Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
3 magical winter wonderland light trails to enjoy in Kent