Where to get a real Christmas Tree in Kent in 2021

Choose a real Christmas tree from a local business in Kent this year; it's eco and will give you the ultimate festive atmosphere.

And if you're looking to make your Christmas even more eco-friendly this year, be sure to dispose of your Christmas tree responsibly or re-plant it when the festive season is over.

Kingswood Christmas Trees

This family-run business has been supplying beautifully grown Christmas trees for over 60 years, and from humble beginnings, a whole Christmas business has bloomed. Visit Kingswood Christmas trees to get a perfect pine, all the decorations you may need to decorate it, a handcrafted wreath and take the kids to see Santa in his grotto too.

Where: Gravelly Bottom Road, Kingswood, Maidstone, Kent ME17 3NU

When: 7 days a week from Saturday 13th November 2021 between 9 am and 5 pm

Pricing: From £14.99 depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.kingswoodchristmastrees.co.uk

Kent Christmas Trees

If you're super busy this festive season, let Kent Christmas Trees take care of supplying you with the Christmas tree of your dreams. Hop onto the website and select your favourite height and species and the best time for delivery, and the team will get your Christmas tree straight to your door without any hassle.

Where: Maidens Head, 28 Wincheap, Wincheap Industrial Estate, Canterbury CT1 3QZ

Pricing: From £40 depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.kentchristmastrees.com

Hans Christmas Andersen at Whitegates Farm

Owing to its extreme popularity in Surrey, Hans Christmas Andersen opened up their Kent Christmas Tree Farm in 2019 and it has already become a popular destination with locals. You can choose between Nordman Firs which are the most popular variety in the UK or the classic Norway Spruce the quintessential Christmas tree.

Where: Whitegates Farm, South Bush Lane, Rainham, Kent ME8 8PS

When: 7 days a week from Monday 22nd November to Wednesday 22nd December between 9 am and 4 pm

Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.hanschristmasandersen.co.uk

Stonepitts Farm

Popular for providing the sweetest strawberries to pick yourself in the summer, Stonepitts also offer the fantastic experience of picking out your own Christmas Tree during the festive season. Trees of all sizes are available including from 5ft all the way up to 14ft!

Where: Stonepitts Farm, Seal Chart, Sevenoaks TN15 0ER

When: Late November to Christmas from 9 am to dusk

Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.stonepitts.com/christmas-trees

Hole Park

Hole Park has been growing and selling Christmas Trees wholesale and direct to customers for 60 years. They mainly provide 4 different species of tree but also experiment with varieties that aren't commonly used at Christmas, so if you're looking for something a little more unique this year it's worth checking out their stocklist.

Where: Hole Park, Benenden Rd, Rolvenden, Cranbrook, Kent TN17 4JA

When: Last week of November to Christmas from 9 am to dusk

Pricing: Depending on the species and size of the tree.

More information: www.holeparkchristmastrees.co.uk/retail

