Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2022

Canterbury Christmas Market

The annual Canterbury Christmas Market certainly puts festive cheer into the season, with so much to see and do. Kids can write their letters to Santa and even have breakfast with him too. Meanwhile, if you have a dog, your four-legged friend could also meet the man in red too for a cute photo opportunity and present in the form of a tasty treat.

Plus, there will be plenty of opportunities to stock up on Christmas gifts and decorations alongside delicious food and drink.

Where: Whitefriars Shopping Centre CT1 2TF

When: From Friday 11th November to Saturday 24th December 2022

More information: canterburychristmasmarket.co.uk





Folkestone Harbour Arm Festive Market

The popular Sunday market destination Folkestone Harbour Arm is hosting a Christmas Market again this year after a successful first run last year; this time, the market will be nearly double the size.

You can expect the usual range of exciting sellers, but to amp up the Christmas atmosphere, all the stalls will be housed in specially crafted huts, and there will be plenty of festive music, events and screening, as well as seasonal food and drink available.

Where: Folkestone Harbour Arm, Harbour Approach Rd, Folkestone, Kent CT20 1QH​​​​​​

When: Every weekend from 19th November to 24th December 2022

More information: folkestoneharbourarm.co.uk





Tenterden Christmas Market

Visit the Tenterden Christmas Market this year to stock up on some delicious homemade goodies, from fudges to cakes and everything in between, and a whole range of handcrafted gifts will fill the stalls to the brim.

Where: High Street, Tenterden, Kent TN30 6AN

When: Friday 25th to Sunday 27th November 2022

More information: mytenterden.co.uk





Christmas Fayre at The Friars

The annual Christmas Fayre at The Friars is back again this year with plenty of fun for the whole family. Kids can meet an animatronic polar bear, visit Santa's grotto or hop aboard a festive land train while the grownups stock up on Christmas gifts and decorations while sipping on delicious mulled wine.

Where: The Friars, Aylesford, Kent. ME20 7BX

When: Saturday 26th to Sunday 27th November 2022

More information: thefriars.org.uk





Rochester Christmas Market

The annual Rochester Christmas market returns to the picturesque Rochester Castle Gardens for another bonanza event this year.

You can expect tasty festive treats to eat and drink from the Bavarian food village, a rollicking good time on many exciting fairground rides and stalls filled to the brim with quirky and cute handmade gifts that are guaranteed to make anyone smile come Christmas morning.

Where: Rochester Castle Gardens, Castle Hill, Rochester ME1 1SW

When: Weekends between Saturday 26th November and Sunday 11th December 2022

More information: visitmedway.org





Christmas at the Castle

Enjoy a spot of afternoon tea or a warming cup of mulled wine, take the kids to Santa's grotto and bask in the atmospheric live music.

At the same time, stock up on all your Christmas essentials, from handcrafted gifts to one-of-a-kind decorations, at this two-day Christmas market on the grounds of the beautiful Whitstable Castle.

Where: Whitstable Castle, Tower Hill, Whitstable Kent CT5 2BW

When: Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th December 2022

More information: whitstablecastle.co.uk





Faversham Christmas Market

The usual weekend market at Faversham will get a Christmas makeover this December, giving you the opportunity to get all your festive essentials, like gifts, decorations, tasty treats and stocking fillers, all from local makers and producers.

The market will also coincide with the switching on of Faversham's Christmas lights so don't miss out.

Where: Faversham Town Centre

When: Friday 9th to Sunday 11th December

More information: favershammarket.org





