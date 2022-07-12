23 cheap or free family activities in Norfolk this summer

With the summer holidays around the corner, we've found 23 amazing places to visit as a family that are budget friendly.

The summer holidays in July and August can seem impossible to fill. With six long weeks to plan for, it may feel like you have to pull out all of the stops to make memories as a family. But have no fear, it is possible to enjoy yourselves in Norfolk without breaking the bank this year. We've found some fun and family-friendly locations across the county which are either free to enter or won't empty your wallet.

Animals

Redwings

For almost 40 years, Redwings have been caring for horses and donkeys around the UK. They have two locations in Norfolk (Aylsham and Caldecott) for you to visit and they will be open daily throughout the summer.

Cost: Entry is free although consider a donation if you can.

Crabbing at Cromer

One of the most famous things about Cromer is the delicious crab served fresh from the sea. You can actually have a go at catching your own with the pier being the best place to go. So grab your line and bait (oily meats work best) and head over to the seaside to see what you can lure in.

Cost: Free entry, just buy your line and bait (available from the pier gift shop).

Cromer is the perfect place for a family day out - Credit: Geoff Henson, Flickr

Bird Watching in Cley

Between the village of Cley-next-the-Sea and the sea, you will finds Cley Marshes, a nature reserve owned by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. As their oldest and best known nature reserve, it offers some of the UK's best birdwatching and has six hides providing fantastic views. Cley's lagoons and beach, grazing marsh and reedbeds attract wintering and migrating wildfowl and waders, making it a haven for birdwatchers.

Cost: Free entry with car park charges starting at £3 for three hours.

Fritton Owl Sanctuary

Louise set up the Sanctuary, with her business partner Mark (who retired in November 2020), with an aim to give an home to as many unwanted captive bred owls or owls that would not survive in the wild as possible.

Cost: Free admission but consider a donation.

History and Art

Norwich Cathedral

The most complete Norman Cathedral in England and one of the finest examples of Romanesque architecture in Europe, Norwich Cathedral is one of England’s finest religious buildings.

After you have unearthed over 900 years of history and explored the awe-inspiring Cathedral building, discover the largest Cathedral Close and monastic Cloisters in the land, view fascinating exhibitions, enjoy a light lunch or coffee and cake in the Refectory café and experience the tranquillity of the Herb and Japanese Gardens.

Cost: Free entry

The SCVA has indoor and outdoor exhibitions for your enjoyment - Credit: Archant

Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts

The Sainsbury Centre is a a feather in Norwich's cultural cap and has hosted some of the best art in the world (as well as a full film crew for Marvel's Avengers). They have a mix of ticketed and free exhibitions to choose from. Grab a map and enjoy the sculpture park that includes UEA Lake and a section of the broads.

Cost: Free entry, purchase separate tickets for temporary exhibitions.

The Old Ice Rink - South East Asia Collection

The South Asia Collection is housed in a restored Victorian roller skating rink in the centre of Norwich, only a hundred metres from the market place. The museum is dedicated to recording, preserving and celebrating the traditional arts, crafts and cultures of India and Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Thailand, Indonesia and Central Asia.

Cost: Free entry

Langham Dome

Built in 1942 - 43 on the edge of RAF Langham, this intriguing building utilised innovative technology to train anti-aircraft gunners. This lovingly restored military museum was one of the first examples of virtual technology.

Cost: Adults £6.50, children aged 5 -16 £2.50. Alternatively, family (2 adults and up to 3 children) £16

Baconsthorpe Castle - Credit: Mark Harris, Flickr

Baconsthorpe Castle

Visit the extensive ruins of Baconsthorpe Castle, a moated and fortified 15th century manor house, that are a testament to the rise and fall of a prominent Norfolk family, the Heydons. Over 200 years, successive generations of this ambitious family built, then enlarged, and finally abandoned this castle.

Cost: Free entry. Parking for non-members is £2

Binham Priory

Binham Priory is among the most complete and impressive monastic ruins in Norfolk. This Benedictine priory was founded in 1091 by Peter des Valoines, a nephew of William the Conqueror. Many of its priors were unscrupulous and the history of the priory is one of almost continuous scandal.

Cost: Free entry.

Caistor St Edmund Roman Town

During Roman times, Venta Icenorum (also referred to as Caistor Roman Town) just south of present-day Norwich was a centre of activity. While the Roman town was abandoned in the 8th century, it was never built over. You can still visit the site and see the remains to this day.

Cost: Free entry and free guided-tours every Wednesday and Sunday at 2:30pm

Castle Acre Castle - Credit: John Fielding, Flickr

Castle Acre Castle

Castle Acre Castle was founded soon after the Battle of Hastings by the first William de Warenne, a close associate of William the Conqueror. It is a superb and well-preserved example of a motte-and-bailey castle, and remains one of the most impressive Norman earthworks in the country.

Cost: Free entry.

Creake Abbey Ruins

Set in tranquil countryside, the flint-walled ruins of this Augustinian abbey church tells a sad story of monastic disaster. After a devastating 15th-century fire, it was drastically reduced in size, then the plague signified the end of the building's use.

Cost: Free entry.

Burgh Castle Roman Fort

The late 3rd century 'Saxon Shore' fort at Burgh Castle was built as part of the Roman network of coastal defences, and probably abandoned just over a hundred years later. Three of its imposing stone walls survive, almost to their original height, making this one of the best preserved Roman monuments in Britain. The fourth wall collapsed into the surrounding marshes a long time ago.

The land around the fort is a wildlife haven and offers panoramic views over Breydon Water.

Cost: Free entry.

Burgh Castle Roman Fort - Credit: John Fielding, Flickr

Outdoor Fun

High Lodge Thetford Forest

Play, run, climb or cycle your way round High Lodge in Thetford Forest and experience nature at its finest Every corner of High Lodge has something just waiting to be discovered, the more you walk around the forest, the more you’ll find. With play areas dotted around the forest, beautiful trails winding through rich wilderness and thrilling mountain biking opportunities, you’ll be itching to return.

Cost: Free entry. Car park prices from £2.

Esplanade Gardens and Park, Hunstanton

This garden is a traditional Victorian Promenade Garden consisting of formally laid out annual beds. The layout has remained remarkably unchanged since its origination but now includes a children's play area, crazy golf, and a bowling green.

Cost: Free entry. Some amenities may cost extra.

Broadland Country Park, Horsford

This beautiful 140 acre mosaic of heath, woodland and marshy grassland, nestled between Horsford and Felthorpe is perfect for walkers, horse riders and cyclists to explore and enjoy. There are several marked paths to choose from that will take you through the best parts of the park.

Cost: Free entry.

Bacton Woods - Credit: Ricky Wright, Flickr

Bacton Woods

With orienteering, cycle and horseback trails, Bacton Wood is where you can truly enjoy the natural beauty of Norfolk.

Cost: Free entry.

Wheatfen Nature Reserve, Surlingham

Wheatfen is a magical reserve with open fens, swaying reeds and wild woodlands just waiting for you to explore. Discovering Wheatfen is easy; there are a number of pathways, including a 2 mile circular route that leads you around the different habitats of the Reserve. There is a summer path only accessible from May to September which leads you to the River Yare.

Cost: Free entry.

Mousehold Heath

A unique 88 hectare (184 acre) area made up of heathland, woodland and recreational open space located in the north of Norwich. There is a wealth of wildlife on Mousehold Heath, including birds, lizards, butterflies, dragonflies, and small mammals. As well as common woodland birds, there are green and greater-spotted woodpeckers, sparrowhawks and kestrels sometimes seen.

Cost: Free entry.

Mousehold heath - Credit: Michael John Button, Flickr

Whitlingham Broad

Whitlingham Country Park is a favourite amongst both city dwellers and countryside enthusiasts alike, offering a tranquil location to get away from it all. The 2 mile wheelchair accessible path around the Great Broad, woodland trails and meadows are well worth exploring. An abundance of flora, fauna and fungi call Whitlingham Country Park their home, and a visit at any time of the year is sure to reward you with some interesting sightings.

Cost: Free entry with several cheap parking options.

Even More Fun

Venetian Waterways and Boat Lake

The Venetian Waterways ‘canals’ serpentine their way through the park crossed and re-crossed by bridges, creating interlinked islands throughout, alongside which numerous ornamental features and structures can be found. The Boating Lake, a man-made attraction, is the last of its kind in the region.

A popular haven for ducks and heron the park is a tranquil place for visitors to stop and relax for a while, to take a ride on the water or to enjoy exploring the plant life.

Cost: Free entry. Boat or pedalo hire £10 for 45 minutes.

Whitwell & Reepham Train Station

Nestled in the mid-Norfolk countryside, just alongside The Marriott’s Way, Whitwell and Reepham Railway Station has been lovingly restored to its former glory. The Railway Station is now a wonderful place for both locals and tourists to visit. Why not hire a bike and take a ride along The Marriott’s Way, before settling in the café for a cuppa and a slice of cake? Or explore the museum and station, then enjoy a pint in their sunny garden?

Cost: Free entry. Train rides £3 for adults, £1 for children.

Whitwell and Reepham Station - Credit: Daniel L K, Flickr

Want more from Norfolk Magazine?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Norfolk Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our newsletter here.