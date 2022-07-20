Devon attraction featured in Top 10 UK family days out

Devonshire attractions featured heavily in the best places to go this summer.

There’s nothing like a grand day out for the family, especially in the summer and with our current heatwave. With the uncertain nature of the last two years, it’s time for families to get back to doing what they do best: having fun and making memories.

We're definitely spoilt for choice in the UK when it comes to child-friendly attractions. From aquariums to museums, wildlife parks to waterparks, it can be hard to know where to visit in the summer months. How do you know which family attractions are worth your time? And what about the distance you’re willing to travel? Do you go for somewhere close to home? Or will somewhere further afield catch your eye?

To help make scheduling summer plans a breeze, Brindley.co.uk looked at family attractions up and down the country, compiling a list of the best ones by region and category. It is unsurprising that Devon has featured prolifically across the Top 10 lists, whilst avoiding the worst 10 attractions across every category. Here is the overall Top 10 for the UK:

The Top 10 UK attractions - Credit: Brindley Group

Dingles Fairground Museum

Number nine on the best attractions in the country is our very own Dingles Fairground Museum. It is also number one in the country for theme/amusement parks. The attraction is a magical place that will take you back in time to the height of classic fairgrounds. Bright lights, colourful paint, and jaunty music will overcome you and bring out your inner child. Just as you're hoping, many of the rides can be enjoyed and will whirl you around till you're dizzy.

The museum is currently in a state of change as they move the attractions in to a bespoke 25 000 square-foot hall to compliment all the rides. You can still visit during this time and your experience won't be affected, but the prices remain low so you can make the most of your time.

Learn more here

Dingles Fairground Museum - Credit: jthornett, Flickr

The Big Sheep

Coming in at number two for the best theme/amusement parks in the UK is The Big Sheep near Abbotsham, Bideford. This is one of the largest attractions in Devon and can be enjoyed whatever the weather and whatever your age. Theme park rides will give you a thrill, then head inside to EWEtopia, sliding down the giant multi-lane slides and scrambling along the swing bridge.

Say hello to the resident animals including adorable babies born just this spring. There are also a huge number of live shows and events scheduled throughout the year so make sure to check before you go so you won't miss out.

Learn more here

The Milky Way

Our next attraction comes in at number four in theme/amusement parks and has also been named a TripAdvisor Best of the Best location in the Traveller's Choice category. Ride the Cosmic Typhoon roller coaster, have fun on the gravity rider donut slide, explore the maze, and experience fantastic outdoor displays from the North Devon Bird of Prey Centre. There is so much to do at The Milky Way that will bring out your inner child.

New attractions include a Ninja Laser Active course - perfect for little and big kids - and also Ziggy's Blast Quest where you must pilot a Cyber Scooter to destroy meteors and asteroids.

Learn more here

The Top 5 waterparks - Credit: Brindley Group

Splashdown Quaywest

If you're looking for somewhere to cool off, Devon also has a top waterpark for your enjoyment. Splashdown Waterpark has been named number four in the best waterparks in the UK. They have two locations, one in Dorset and one near Goodrington Sands in Devon.

At the largest UK waterpark, you can take on the sheer speed of The Screamer and ride the Wild Kamikaze, but are you brave enough to face the Devil's Drop? Check out Splashdown's eight adrenalin-pumping slides, each with a varying degree of difficulty for more thrills. For the less adventurous, the Swimming Area and Sun Terraces are perfect to relax in the sunshine.

Learn more here

Want more from Devon Life?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Devon Life Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our newsletter here.