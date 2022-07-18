What to eat, see and do on Mersea Island, Essex

Mersea Island is high on our hit list of summer destinations to visit. Think delicious local seafood, stylish shops and unspoilt beaches – what more could you ask for?

Mersea Island (meaning ‘island of the pool’ in old English) is a jewel in Essex’s coastal crown. It has been frequented as a holiday destination since Roman times by the nearby inhabitants of Colchester. Not much has changed in that respect, as we are all still very much enjoying Mersea’s beaches and ambience.

Mersea has stood the test of time thanks to its rural position, abundance of oysters and yachting culture. There are only around 7,000 inhabitants on the island, which is split into East Mersea and West Mersea, and it’s accessed by the Strood, a causeway that sometimes floods in high tide. Mersea featured in The Times Best Places to Live in the UK – and it is easy to see why.

West Mersea pontoon - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Things to do in Mersea Island

Take a stroll around the ancient church of St Peter and St Paul in West Mersea, which dates back to the seventh century and was quite possibly established by St Cedd, who evangelised Essex from Northumberland.

Over in East Mersea, the church of St Edmund King and Martyr is also worth a visit, with its rich history dating back to the 12th century. The remains of a moat still exist in the grounds and it's possible to see some stained glass that was damaged during the Civil War in the 17th century when the church was occupied by the Roundheads. According to the church’s website, fragments of the old glass can be seen in the north window of the chancel.

History aside, where better to start your visit to Mersea Island than on the beach? You can rent a beach hut for the day with The Little Beach Hut Company. Prices range from £65 to £85 per day for its four beach huts, which are all on the front row directly on the sand. The pretty blue ‘Peggy’ beach hut looks especially inviting and can accommodate up to eight guests inside the hut and outside on the decking area.

The Little Beach Hut Company - Credit: Colchester Streets

If no day at the seaside is complete without a trip on the waves, then check out seaskipr. The yachting company is located at West Mersea and will take you on an estuary tour, typically for three hours. There is a choice of tours available, either taking you close to the privately owned Osea Island or to Rowhedge. They also cover trips round the Rivers Colne, Blackwater and Crouch.





Accommodation on Mersea Island

If you want to make a holiday of it, look no further than Monkey Beach Cottage. This holiday cottage has been voted one of the top 20 best holiday cottages in the UK, according to The Sunday Times and we can see why. Built to house farm workers 300 years ago, this Grade II listed white clapboard cottage is now adorned with local art by Mersea David Britton. ‘It has stunning views of the sea and moorings,’ say the owners, who have owned it for decades, and it can sleep up to seven people – just make sure you check with them before bringing along any pets.

Redwing Barn is also located on the west side of the island and is available to book via Airbnb. Hosted by Dan and his wife Annie, Redwing Barn has lovely views over the estuary and boasts two bedrooms. Daniel says, ‘From your unique vantage point, sit comfortably and watch the tide as it wraps around the fabulous Mersea Island. Remember we truly are an island when the tide is high!’

If you love a traditional cottage, try booking Mersea Island Cottage through luxurycottages.com. Priced at a weekly rate from £427, this one-bedroom property will not disappoint. A wood-burning stove will keep you cosy in this idyllic seaside home adorned with soft furnishings and original beams. You have exclusive use of your own patio garden, and it's just a ten-minute walk to the beach. There is parking and two dogs are welcome at the property.

Mersea is famous for its oysters - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Best restaurants on Mersea Island

You cannot go without a mention of either oysters or The Company Shed. Both are synonymous with Mersea Island. Booking at The Company Shed seafood restaurant is essential to avoid disappointment (thecompanyshed@yahoo.co.uk). It accurately describes itself as a wooden shed with BYO bottle and bread policy, selling platters of fish and seafood landed by locals.

Mersea Barns on the eastern side of the island offers a sumptuous all-day brunch Monday through to Saturday from 8.30am to 3.30pm. On Sunday, you can treat yourself to a fabulous breakfast or Sunday roast. Save room for a slice of cake from the ArtCafe on Coast Road in West Mersea.

Mersea Barns - Credit: Mackman Marketing





Property for sale on Mersea Island

How many of us have dreamed of living near the sea? Here are our property picks...

The Wells - Credit: Savills

The Wells in East Mersea overlooks the Blackwater Estuary and is flanked by a gorgeous garden of around an acre. It comes with a one-bedroom annexe and has four bedrooms in the main house. Guide price £1.25 million, marketed by Savills.

Seafront property at Mersea - Credit: Knight West

A stone’s throw from The Company Shed in the sought-after anchorage area is a chalet-style house in tip-top condition with stunning sea views. Guide price £740,000 to £760,000, marketed by Knight West Property Consultants

Seaview Avenue - Credit: Fenn Wright

This architect-designed, eco-friendly three-bedroom house on Seaview Avenue, West Mersea has an energy-saving air source heat pump and solar panels. Offers in the region of £825,000, marketed by Fenn Wright.





