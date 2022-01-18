5 Wonderful Winter Walks in Kent

Our walking expert Alannah Crouch has five ideas for wonderful winter walks around the county this season...



1. The Seaside Stroll

Distance: 11.9km

Route type: Out-and-Back Trail

Walking Time: Approx. 3 hours

Perfect pit-stop: The Minnis Bay Bar & Brasserie

Follow the footsteps: AllTrails, route ‘Minnis Bay to Reculver Country Park Via Northern Sea Wall’ Trail

We’re starting off this round-up with the longest of our five recommended routes, and one that showcases scenic sea views from start to finish. Commencing and concluding from the sandy shores of Minnis Bay, which holds a coveted Blue Flag award, this route follows part of the Viking Coastal Trail, mostly along the sea wall. From Blue Flag awards to Green Flag awards, the midpoint of this route will find walkers catching their breath at Reculver Country Park with its breath-taking 12th Century Reculver Towers. The perfect point for a pit-stop!

2. The Cultural Circuit

Get to know Folkestone's creative side... - Credit: Creative Folkestone



Distance 5.5km

Route type: Circular Trail

Walking Time: Approx. 1 hour 30 mins (Please be aware, however, that this approximate time does not account for stoppage at the various artworks on the route. Please allow plenty of time to experience this trail fully).

Perfect pit-stop: The Pullman, Folkestone

Follow the footsteps: Folkestone Artworks Walk D ‘West End’ Trail

For a day out that ticks the boxes for culture, coastline, and cuisine all in one you needn’t look much further than fabulous Folkestone, where culture vultures should make a beeline straight for a wander around the Folkestone Artworks. Here, you’ll discover the UK’s largest urban contemporary art exhibition, scattered in scenic and surprising locations. Four routes, each curated by the team at Creative Folkestone, weave walkers around various stretches of this charming coastal town in order to fully appreciate this alfresco art trail. Our recommended route, Walk D, will find you strolling along the seafront, zipping along the ‘Zig Zag’ path between the Leas Cliff Hall and the Band Stand, and pacing the promenade along The Leas.

3. The Historical Hike

The grounds near Chartwell - Credit: Andrew Butler



Distance: 8km

Route type: Circular Trail

Walking Time: Approx. 3 hours

Perfect pit-stop: Landmere Café at Chartwell or The Emmetts Garden Tea Room

Follow the footsteps: National Trust, route ‘Weardale Walk From Emmetts Garden’ Trail

The Garden of England’s roll call of famous faces throughout history is seriously impressive, and this next walking route provides ramblers with the opportunity to – quite literally – follow in the footsteps of one particularly well-known Kent resident. Encompassing the family home and garden of Sir Winston Churchill, the beautiful circular Weardale Walk links Churchill’s Chartwell to another of the National Trust’s unmissable sites, Emmetts Garden. At 8km in length, historical hikers will pass through the woodland areas of Toys Hill and Hosey Common, as well as the pretty hamlet of French Street. With other historical hotspots to look out for along the way, this scenic stroll in Sevenoaks is sure to leave a lasting memory.

4. The Wildlife Wander

Samphire Hoe - Credit: White Cliffs Country



Distance: 2.4km

Route type: Circular Trail

Walking Time: Approx. 40 mins

Perfect pit-stop: Samphire Hoe does have a refreshment kiosk which is open every weekend of the year and most days between Easter to September (but can be weather dependent), from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. However, we recommend taking a short drive into Dover, to enjoy sea food and sea views at The Dover Patrol.

Follow the footsteps: All Trails

It’s probably no understatement to describe Dover’s coastline as ‘iconic’, and while you’re likely to have previously wandered atop these chalky cliffs, the extraordinary nature reserve of Samphire Hoe nestled below offers a walk that is positively overflowing with wildlife. Not only this, but the 30-hectare man-made park also boasts a fantastic new vantage point from which to marvel at those world-famous White Cliffs. Home to more than 200 species of plants, 220 species of birds, and up to 80 livestock (depending on the time of year), outdoor enthusiasts ought to pack their binoculars for this amble among nature.

5. The Rural Ramble

Godinton in the snow - Credit: Godinton House



Distance: 7.6km

Route type: Circular Trail

Walking Time: Approx. 1 hour 45 minutes

Perfect pit-stop: The Swan & Dog, Great Chart

Follow the footsteps: Shepherd Neame Pub Walks ‘Swan and Dog, Great Chart’ Trail

If you’re ideal route commences and concludes at a cosy, countryside pub, our final recommendation will have you reaching for your walking boots quicker than you can say “one pint please’. The pretty village of Great Chart near Ashford forms the backdrop to this rural circuit, which allows you to take in the glorious grounds of Godinton House by part of the Greensand Way. Leading you through agricultural land, past railways, and over streams, before arriving back at the Swan & Dog pub in the heart of the village, wayfarers will get a real taste of the Kent countryside here. What’s more, if this course whets your appetite, you’ll be pleased to hear that it’s just one of eleven new Shepherd Neame Pub Walk guides available to follow throughout the Garden of England.