4 lovely ways to enjoy Kent bluebells

Four lovely places across Kent where you can lose yourself in a haze of misty blue this spring - some of them in aid of charity, too.

The National Trust's Emmetts Garden, Ide Hill near Sevenoaks, is home to a sea of bluebells, at their best in April, with the woodlands here awash with them. The rhododendrons and azaleas are unmissable here, too, with 130 different varieties providing ongoing interest throughout the spring season, plus cherry trees in blossom and a wildflower meadow, surrounded by a sea of pink, red and black tulips. Adults, £13, child, £6.50, family, £32.50. nationaltrust.org

Hole Park, near Rolvenden, is a mass of bluebells between April 10 and May 9, with woodland walks allowing visitors to make the most of the views as they billow around the trees. If you want to know the best time to visit, do check out the Hole Park website's ' bluebell barometer', with updates on when the bluebells are at their peak. Bluebells besides, the gardens here are laid out in a series of rooms divided by immaculately trimmed yew hedges. Surprises include sculptures, wisterias that should be in flower come May, the beautifully planted long borders, the sundial garden and the exotic border. Water features including ponds, rills and streams add to the sense of relaxation here - and there's a tearoom in the Old Coach House that serves home-made cake. £10 for adults, £2.50 children (5 to 16), dogs on short leads welcome (open in aid of NGS Sunday April 10 and Wednesday May 11). holepark.com

Admire bluebells while raising funds for Heart of Kent Hospice by signing up to the charity's annual Bluebell Walk, taking place around Harrietsham, near Maidstone, on Sunday 1 May 2022. The walk attracted 1,500 walkers in previous years and the Hospice team is hoping many more will sign up to take part next year and make it their best walk yet. The main 6-mile walk will now have a choice of two routes, with a new alternative bypassing the stiles at Lower Dean Farm. A new 2.5 mile ‘mini Bluebell Walk’ has also been introduced this year - perfect for little legs or those who feel less able to complete the full six-mile walk. You'll need to register in advance, and the cost for the 6-miler is £10 adults, £3 child £25 for a family of 4, or for the 2.5 miles stroll, it's £5 adults, £3 child, £13 for families - all in support of a great cause. hokh.org/support-us/events/bluebell-walk-2022

The 10 acres of woodland garden at The Knoll Farm, in Aldington, near Ashford, house a beautiful bluebell wood that is speckled with primroses, rising up behind the main garden. Open in support of The National Garden Scheme on Saturday April 23 12-5pm, you’ll also find an impressive collection of over 100 camellias here, too, and as if that wasn't enough, there's also a flock of Jacob Sheep grazing around the lake to admire, plus fabulous long views across Romney Marsh. Adults: £8, children free and the garden is dog-friendly. NGS