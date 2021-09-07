Great September Kent Walks, hosted by Ramblers

Published: 8:53 AM September 7, 2021

Did you know that September of this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Wealdway, a project that was conceived by Ramblers groups in Kent and developed over 10 years, officially opening on 27 September 1981? For those who need a little more explanation, the Wealdway is a long-distance path running for 82 miles north-south across Kent and Sussex, from Gravesend to Eastbourne. It crosses not just the fine scenery of the High and Low Wealds but also the North Downs, the South Downs and the Greensand Ridge.

The Wealdway map - Credit: Robert Peel

Those of us who are fortunate enough to live in its midst would agree that the High Weald is arguably the finest walking country in the south east, characterised by its sandstone outcrops and mediaeval landscape. Small farms, arable fields, pasture and woodland cut by steep-sided ghylls make every walk a delight, marred only slightly in winter by the glorious Wealden mud! The typical ancient timbered buildings, especially the Wealden Hall House, add much to the landscape, as do the furnace and hammer ponds that are relics of the Tudor iron industry. Both can often be spotted on walks in the area.

You'll spot centuries-old building on a Wealdway walk - like this lovely cottage, near Poundsbury - Credit: Robert Peel

Now, to mark the Wealdway40 anniversary, Ramblers groups across Kent are hosting guided walks along sections of the Wealdway during this month. It's a great chance to sample what it's like to join the Ramblers - our national walking charity - if you're not already a member, and to meet up with other local groups if you are. Those hosting Wealdway40 walks include Bromley, Maidstone, Medway, North West Kent, Sevenoaks, Tonbridge & Malling, Tunbridge Wells and West Kent Walking Groups.

Tonbridge Castle will be the setting for a short ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of Wealdway, and the starting point for two walks that follow, on 26 September - Credit: Robert Peel

The Wealdway passes Tonbridge Castle at the Medway bridge in the centre of the town, where there'll be a short ceremony to mark the anniversary on Sunday morning, 26 September. Following the ceremony, two groups of walkers will set off from Tonbridge Castle on walks of 15 and six miles to complete the day’s festivities.

The Walks on offer:

Sunday September 12 : Southborough to Haysden (5 miles)

Sunday September 12: Mereworth Woods and beyond (11.3 miles

Wednesday September 15: Ightham and Basted from Borough Green (10.2 miles)

Sunday September 19 Orchards, streams and Hadlow Castle (11 miles)

Wednesday September 22: Borough Green to Yalding (15 miles)

Sunday September 26: * Tonbridge to Groombridge and Tunbridge Wells (15 miles)

Sunday September 26: * Tonbridge to Hadlow (6.3 miles)

Wednesday September 29: West Peckham to Hadlow (7 miles)

(* These walks will set off after the anniversary commemoration by Tonbridge Castle at 10.30am, and booking is definitely required for them.

Most of the walks on offer this month are circular, but some are linear, so do check on line for details, and contact the group leader if you need more info. Advance booking may well be required, so so check out kentramblers.org.uk/wealdway40 for more information. For more information about Ramblers, Britain’s national walking charity, see ramblers.org.uk