Published: 8:50 AM May 1, 2021 Updated: 8:55 AM May 1, 2021

Our guide to the best events in and around Cheshire.

Ongoing - Four seasons with Percy The Park Keeper: Tatton Park is inviting families to celebrate the seasons with Percy the Park Keeper. Join Percy and his animal friends throughout the year as seasonal adventures take them from the Gardens to the Farm and the Parkland. Starting with a trail in the Gardens, inspired by Nick Butterworth’s children’s book, The Secret Path, which continues until June 13. tattonpark.org.uk

April 26 and May 10 - All-Stars and Dynamos cricket taster sessions: Tattenhall Cricket Club is launching its All-Stars and Dynamos age groups for five to 11-year-olds this summer. The club will host weekly sessions across eight weeks after their taster events and are inviting keen young players to come and join the team. ecb.co.uk/play/all-stars

On sale now - Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show: Secure your tickets for the Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show, which will be returning to the iconic Bolesworth estate for five days of elite equestrian sport, family entertainment and premium hospitality. The now confirmed dates are July 7 to 11. bolesworthinternational.com

Tickets for the Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show are available now - Credit: JSP

April 29 to May 1 - The Luna Drive-In Cinema: This summer, The Luna Cinema is back at Tatton Park to give movie lovers a chance to experience new and classic movies in a nostalgic, socially distanced setting. They’ll be screening favourite cult films, from The Goonies to Pulp Fiction, as well as classics such as Notting Hill, Grease, Back to the Future and Dirty Dancing. lunadriveincinema.com

The Luna Cinema is back at Tatton Park - Credit: lunadriveincinema.com

May 1 to 23 - Fledge – A Year of Birds: Birds have become a source of inspiration for this art exhibit in Manchester, with five artists showcasing their work in a range of mediums. The pieces are available for purchase with 10 per cent of proceeds donated to Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity. contemporarysix.co.uk

On sale now - RHS Flower Show Tatton Park: The highly anticipated event of the season is set to make a welcome return with a celebration of all things gardening. Expect to find inspiration for your garden, big and small, advice for everyone growing plants and flowers, plus so much more. The event is set to take place from July 21 to 25. rhs.org.uk/shows-events

May 8 to 16 - The Online Virtual Wedding Fayre – North West UK: Planning a wedding and unsure where to start? With this virtual event, you can meet your wedding suppliers and make enquiries directly. See the summer wedding trends 2021, venue dressing ideas, virtual catwalk shows and more. redeventweddingfayres.com/online-wedding-fayre-cheshire-merseyside

May 17 to 23 - Gandeys Circus: Europe's largest touring big top circus is coming to Knutsford to transport you on a magical and unforgettable journey. Expect exhilarating motorcycle tricks, a death-defying space wheel and fearless artists. gandeyscircus.com

May 19 - Why She Wrote by Bonnets at Dawn: Join authors Bonnets at Dawn (aka Lauren Burke and Hannah Chapman) for the launch of their book, Why She Wrote. The talk will ask: in a time when being a woman writer often meant being undervalued, overlooked, or pigeonholed, why did she write? Alongside our own Elizabeth Gaskell, the book features Jane Austen and Anne Lister, perfect for literary lovers everywhere. elizabethgaskellhouse.co.uk

To May 23 - Bluebell Woodland Walk: After its annual Bluebell Walk was postponed in 2020, local gem Combermere Abbey will once again open its grounds to the public. For the first time, the Combermere woodland walks with bluebells will be held over five weeks, as opposed to the usual one day a year. Locals can enjoy a stroll through the woodlands on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sunday. combermereabbey.co.uk

On sale now - Chester Racing Season: Tickets are now available for the summer racing season at Chester Racecourse, including the popular Clogau Ladies Evening and the Summer Festival. To kick-start the big return, the racecourse will be unveiling a new £1M Champagne Garden, enabling visitors to get close to all of the action in the Paddock and Parade Ring. chester-races.com

To June 8 - First Light Spotlight: The Waterside in Sale presents the First Light photography project celebrating work from photography graduates from 13 northern universities. The project features a series of online talks and an exhibition bringing together photographers, writers and educators. openeye.org.uk/whatson

