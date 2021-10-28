Fab festive light trails, illuminations, and switch-ons across Devon

Published: 3:26 PM October 28, 2021

Fill your Christmas in 2021 with festive sparkles, from magical winter wonderlands to town-centre light switch on celebrations.

Nothing says Christmas quite like lighting up the dark with colourful and twinkling lights. Once you've decorated your own home, or if you're looking for inspiration, there are plenty of places to go and enjoy a festive atmosphere in Devon this year.

In no particular order, we've found plenty of places to enjoy the show with trails, illuminations, and switch-on events.

Brixham Lanterns, Lights, and 'Luminations

Brixham Town Hall

November 27th

We kick off with the hugely popular Brixham spectacular which incorporates more events and activities than you could shake a candy cane at. The council are still keeping the details for this event close to their chests, but you can expect updates soon on their dedicated Facebook page.

Christmas at Killerton 2021

Killerton National Trust, Broadclyst

November 26th - January 2nd

The National Trust's illumination experiences have become some of the best of their kind in the country over the last few years. Follow the route through the grounds and marvel at how they have transformed the estate with twinkling lights and sound to really make your festive period memorable this year.

Glow 2021

RHS Garden Rosemoor, Great Torrington

November 18th - December 30th

Promising to be bigger than ever, the illuminations at Rosemoor have been extended so you'll have even more time to enjoy the colours with friends and family in 2021. You'll be able to warm up with tasty food and drinks along the route too.

Christmas Train of Lights

Dartmouth Steam Railway

November 24th - December 30th

The Christmas Train of Lights is now the must-see event in the South West festive calendar and the 2021 show will capture the magic of previous shows and then some! Relax back and watch the show from the comfort of your seat on this beautiful steam engine. You then get to enjoy the whole thing again from a different angle on your way back.

Christmas at the Castle

Powderham Castle, Kenton

November 28th - December 31st

After a sell-out 2020 run, this next event cannot wait to welcome you back. Explore the castle which has been decorated inside and out in its best festive outfits just for you. That's not all, there will also be a mile-long Christmas light trail, an indoor market, pony rides, and a chance to visit the grotto.

Christmas Fireworks

The Big Sheep, Abbotsham

December 18th

Fancy something a bit different this Christmas? Or, perhaps, you want to finish this year with a bang? Then look no further than our last amazing event for Christmas. You'll be able to toast marshmallows, search for Santa, and make shapes with sparklers in the dark before oohing and ahhing over the amazing firework display.

Switch-ons

There are so many of these that we have given them their own section so you can easily find the closest to you.

Thursday 18 November 2021 - Plymouth City Centre Christmas lights switch-on

Saturday 20 November 2021 - Torquay Christmas lights switch-on (there will be no big celebrity “switch on”, as the lights will appear when each trader switches on their lights)

Saturday 20 November 2021 - Tavistock Christmas lights switch-on, 4pm onwards with lights switch-on at 5.45pm

Friday 26 November 2021 - Dawlish Christmas Lights Switch-on (Time to be confirmed)

Friday 26 November 2021, 4.15pm onwards - Topsham Christmas lights switch-on

Saturday 27 November 2021 - Plymouth Barbican lights switch-on

Saturday 27 November - Christmas in Crediton, Christmas lights switch-on 5pm

Sunday 28 November 2021, 3.30pm onwards - Clovelly Christmas lights switch-on

Saturday 4 December - Bovey Tracey’s Christmas Lights Switch on (usually 3pm - 6pm)

Sunday 5 December 2021 - Bideford Christmas lights switch-on (The Quay 12 - 7pm)

