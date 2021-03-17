Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Easter Egg Hunts in Derbyshire and signs of Spring to look out for

person

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 11:02 AM March 17, 2021   
Hardwick Hall

Hardwick Hall - Credit: Daniel Spray

The popular National Trust Easter egg hunts return this year and some famous Derbyshire estates are taking part.
We take a look at what nature you can experience in addition to your day of hunting treats,


Hardwick Hall
The hunt runs from 29 March to 4 April at Hardwick and tickets must be booked in advance.
You may well be able to spot the last remnants of snowdrops for this year alongside the swathes of daffodils.


Kedleston Hall
From 2 April to 5 April (whilst stocks last), an Easter adventures in nature trail is available from 10am until 4pm (bookable entry to the parkland is from 9.30am to 4pm, the site closes at 5pm.)
 


Calke Abbey
The Peach House is usually a must visit for the blossom at this time of year, but you can still explore the park and gardens.
The hunt will take place from 1st-11th April, and there is a pre-booking system in place with limited spaces.

Click here to find out more about the Easter egg hunts in the Peak District and Derbyshire

