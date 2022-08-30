Heritage Open Days 2022: 16 family friendly events in Somerset

We've picked 16 amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this September, all of which are free to enter.

Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny. There will be an array of different open houses, talks, and tours taking place between the 9th and 18th of September.

This year, Somerset has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of some of the best for families where there will be ample opportunity to explore, take a walk, or listen to a talk by a local expert.

American Museum & Gardens

Claverton Manor, Claverton, Bath, BA2 7BD

Saturday 17 September: 1000 to 1700

Located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the American Museum & Gardens is open with free access to their stunning gardens. There will be a swing band in the amphitheatre and living history characters on site.

No booking required

Bath Abbey’s Archive

Kingston Buildings, Bath, BA1 1LT

Saturday 17 September: 1030 - 1630

A rare opportunity to view important manuscripts from the Abbey’s Archive. They will include commemorative books, parish registers, a Book of Remembrance and other examples of finely written documents. Come and meet costumed experts in historic medieval Calligraphy who will demonstrate their skills and give families tips to try out for themselves.

No booking required

Southcot Burial Ground

Bottom of Lyncombe Hill, Widcombe, Bath, BA2 4PG

Sunday 18 September: 1100 - 1500

Come on an adventure and search for creatures hidden away, then join in with the animals for a wiggly, slithery dance! Visit this hidden oasis in the centre of Bath.

No booking required

Cleveland Pools

Hampton Row, Bath, BA2 6QS

Saturday 17 September: 1000 - 1200, 1200 - 1400, 1400 - 1600

Come and swim in the newly restored Cleveland Pools – Britain’s oldest lido and one of Bath’s best kept secrets. Discover this hidden gem for yourself.

Booking required

Sydney Gardens Gala

Bathwick, Bath, BA2 6NH

Sunday 11 September: 1300 - 1700 plus special tours

An afternoon of family fun, music, colour and circus spectacle to celebrate the opening of the Sydney Gardens Restoration Project. The event takes place in one of the few remaining Pleasure Gardens in England.

Booking required

Heritage Open Days 2022 - Credit: Heritage Open Days, Chris Lacey

Coleridge Cottage

Lime Street, Nether Stowey, TA5 1NQ

Friday 9 - Saturday 10 and Wednesday 14 - Saturday 17 September: 1100-1600

Home to Romantic poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge for three extraordinary years, now an interactive and informative experience for the whole family.

Booking preferred

Westonzoyland Pumping Station Museum

Hoopers Lane, Westonzoyland, TA7 0LS

Sunday 11 September: 1100 -1600

Come and see the 'award winning' 1861 Easton Amos land drainage machine in action and take a train ride on a 2' narrow gauge railway.

No booking required

Chard Carnival Street Fayre

Holyrood Street, Chard, TA20 2AH

Saturday 10 September: 1000 - 1600

Chard will be holding a Street Fayre in Holyrood Street in the centre of town. There will be over 40 stalls along the street with entertainment taking place throughout the day

No booking required

Teddy Bears’ Picnic

St. Marys Centre, Holyrood Street, Chard, TA20 2DN

Saturday 17 September: 1300 - 1630

Come along to St Mary's Church, Chard where you can have a picnic, zipwire your teddy from the tower, play games and see a display of vintage teddy bears.

No booking required

The Guildhall

Fore Street, Chard, TA20 1PP

Friday 9 - Saturday 10 September: 1000 - 1500

The Guildhall is sharing its secrets. Come along and enjoy a day visiting the clock tower, meeting the Mayor of Chard, taking part in craft activities, hearing stories and investigating the hidden depths of this fabulous Grade II Listed Building.

No booking required

Midsomer Norton Library

The Hollies, High Street, Midsomer Norton, Radstock, BA3 2DP

Various Dates

Explore the history of Midsomer Norton Library & take part in the creation of a mural to celebrate our love of libraries using the traditional library stamps & tickets.

No booking required

Midsomer Norton Skate Park

Town Park, Midsomer Norton, Radstock, BA3 2UH

Saturday 10 and 17 September: Arrive at 1900

Welcome to the visual experience of the history of skateboarding in Midsomer Norton and local area, included in this exhibition will be Photography, Art & Film from Local Skate Boarders.

No booking required

East Somerset Railway

West Cranmore, Shepton Mallet, BA4 4QP

Saturday 10 September: Sessions begin at 0900

Discover the fascinating world of British rail travel throughout time, with a range of exhibitions, activities, and more.

No booking required

Friends of Grove Park

Weston-super-Mare, BS23 2QJ

Monday 12 September: 1100 - 1300

Join the Friends of Grove Park in Grove Park to take part in a traditional crafts workshop, working with natural materials with a focus on fragrance.

No booking required

Lego Suffragette Sculpture

Weston-super-Mare Library, BS23 1UJ

Friday 9, Saturday 10 and Monday 12 September: 0930-1800

Visit Hope, a life-size suffragette made out of Lego. Discover the local suffragette campaign and take part in Lego activities.

No booking required

Whirligig Outdoor Arts Festival

Italian Gardens, South Parade, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1JN

Friday 9 September: 1700 - 2100 and Saturday 10 September: 1200 - 1800

Be transported back to the days when dinosaurs roamed the earth with a prehistoric spectacle guaranteed to make modern jaws drop!

No booking required

