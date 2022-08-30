Heritage Open Days 2022: 16 family friendly events in Somerset
We've picked 16 amazing places to go during the Heritage Open Days this September, all of which are free to enter.
Every year, more institutions are added to the amazing September calendar of Heritage Open Days in England. This is the largest festival of history and culture in the country, bringing together over 2,000 local people and organisations, and thousands of volunteers. It's an opportunity to appreciate all the treasures on your doorstep and all without paying a penny. There will be an array of different open houses, talks, and tours taking place between the 9th and 18th of September.
This year, Somerset has so many amazing options that it can be hard to pick which to attend. We've put together a list of some of the best for families where there will be ample opportunity to explore, take a walk, or listen to a talk by a local expert.
American Museum & Gardens
Claverton Manor, Claverton, Bath, BA2 7BD
Saturday 17 September: 1000 to 1700
Located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the American Museum & Gardens is open with free access to their stunning gardens. There will be a swing band in the amphitheatre and living history characters on site.
No booking required
Bath Abbey’s Archive
Kingston Buildings, Bath, BA1 1LT
Saturday 17 September: 1030 - 1630
A rare opportunity to view important manuscripts from the Abbey’s Archive. They will include commemorative books, parish registers, a Book of Remembrance and other examples of finely written documents. Come and meet costumed experts in historic medieval Calligraphy who will demonstrate their skills and give families tips to try out for themselves.
No booking required
Southcot Burial Ground
Bottom of Lyncombe Hill, Widcombe, Bath, BA2 4PG
Sunday 18 September: 1100 - 1500
Come on an adventure and search for creatures hidden away, then join in with the animals for a wiggly, slithery dance! Visit this hidden oasis in the centre of Bath.
No booking required
Cleveland Pools
Hampton Row, Bath, BA2 6QS
Saturday 17 September: 1000 - 1200, 1200 - 1400, 1400 - 1600
Come and swim in the newly restored Cleveland Pools – Britain’s oldest lido and one of Bath’s best kept secrets. Discover this hidden gem for yourself.
Sydney Gardens Gala
Bathwick, Bath, BA2 6NH
Sunday 11 September: 1300 - 1700 plus special tours
An afternoon of family fun, music, colour and circus spectacle to celebrate the opening of the Sydney Gardens Restoration Project. The event takes place in one of the few remaining Pleasure Gardens in England.
Coleridge Cottage
Lime Street, Nether Stowey, TA5 1NQ
Friday 9 - Saturday 10 and Wednesday 14 - Saturday 17 September: 1100-1600
Home to Romantic poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge for three extraordinary years, now an interactive and informative experience for the whole family.
Westonzoyland Pumping Station Museum
Hoopers Lane, Westonzoyland, TA7 0LS
Sunday 11 September: 1100 -1600
Come and see the 'award winning' 1861 Easton Amos land drainage machine in action and take a train ride on a 2' narrow gauge railway.
No booking required
Chard Carnival Street Fayre
Holyrood Street, Chard, TA20 2AH
Saturday 10 September: 1000 - 1600
Chard will be holding a Street Fayre in Holyrood Street in the centre of town. There will be over 40 stalls along the street with entertainment taking place throughout the day
No booking required
Teddy Bears’ Picnic
St. Marys Centre, Holyrood Street, Chard, TA20 2DN
Saturday 17 September: 1300 - 1630
Come along to St Mary's Church, Chard where you can have a picnic, zipwire your teddy from the tower, play games and see a display of vintage teddy bears.
No booking required
The Guildhall
Fore Street, Chard, TA20 1PP
Friday 9 - Saturday 10 September: 1000 - 1500
The Guildhall is sharing its secrets. Come along and enjoy a day visiting the clock tower, meeting the Mayor of Chard, taking part in craft activities, hearing stories and investigating the hidden depths of this fabulous Grade II Listed Building.
No booking required
Midsomer Norton Library
The Hollies, High Street, Midsomer Norton, Radstock, BA3 2DP
Explore the history of Midsomer Norton Library & take part in the creation of a mural to celebrate our love of libraries using the traditional library stamps & tickets.
No booking required
Midsomer Norton Skate Park
Town Park, Midsomer Norton, Radstock, BA3 2UH
Saturday 10 and 17 September: Arrive at 1900
Welcome to the visual experience of the history of skateboarding in Midsomer Norton and local area, included in this exhibition will be Photography, Art & Film from Local Skate Boarders.
No booking required
East Somerset Railway
West Cranmore, Shepton Mallet, BA4 4QP
Saturday 10 September: Sessions begin at 0900
Discover the fascinating world of British rail travel throughout time, with a range of exhibitions, activities, and more.
No booking required
Friends of Grove Park
Weston-super-Mare, BS23 2QJ
Monday 12 September: 1100 - 1300
Join the Friends of Grove Park in Grove Park to take part in a traditional crafts workshop, working with natural materials with a focus on fragrance.
No booking required
Lego Suffragette Sculpture
Weston-super-Mare Library, BS23 1UJ
Friday 9, Saturday 10 and Monday 12 September: 0930-1800
Visit Hope, a life-size suffragette made out of Lego. Discover the local suffragette campaign and take part in Lego activities.
No booking required
Whirligig Outdoor Arts Festival
Italian Gardens, South Parade, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1JN
Friday 9 September: 1700 - 2100 and Saturday 10 September: 1200 - 1800
Be transported back to the days when dinosaurs roamed the earth with a prehistoric spectacle guaranteed to make modern jaws drop!
No booking required
