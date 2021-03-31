Published: 4:42 PM March 31, 2021

LambWatch

Enjoy seeing daily life on a farm from the comfort of your own home with a ‘lamb cam’; a window into the life of a rural farm on the Yorkshire and Lancashire border. Throughout the year they show different areas on their webcam, depending on what might be going on. With lambing season on the horizon, prepare to see adorable lambs on the feed.

Lambwatch.co.uk

April 2

Live Virtual Craft Beer Tasting Sessions

Missing your craft beer? Craft Beer Tour Manchester is running live tasting sessions with local breweries. Within your ticket price, the beer gets delivered to your door, ready for an interactive live tasting session that will guide you through the beers on offer. craftbeertourmanchester.co.uk/virtual-tours





April 8

Hidden Histories: Bowls and Big Bands

Step into the virtual world of Manchester’s Victoria Baths with a series of online talks, delving into its history. Having been more than a swimming pool, hosting everything from dances to bowling, discover the notable acts who have appeared at the baths. victoriabaths.org.uk

April 10

Alice in Wonderland

Follow Alice and the white rabbit on their journey through Wonderland in this virtual interactive family show. The classic story will be brought imaginatively into your home by a group of professional cast of performers. The perfect Easter family treat. Eventbrite.co.uk

Manchester Vegan Market will feature an array of vegan foods - Credit: Vegan Sweet Tooth London

April 10

Manchester Vegan Market

With a huge demand for all things vegan, this event showcases the very best that the vegan lifestyle has to offer, and features an array of 80 fantastic stalls including, world food caterers. Everyone is welcome, so is perfect for those thinking about going vegan, those that might be vegan-curious and haven’t tried vegan food before. All profits from this event are donated to Miracle's Mission, a non-profit animal welfare organisation. veganeventsuk.co.uk

April 11

Artisan Market

Stock up on all your favourite artisan goodies at the annual farmers market in Freckleton. You'll find local farmers with hand-reared meats, butchers, bakers, producers, fresh fruit and vegetables, and so much more. An ideal way to spend on relaxing Sunday. artisanmarkets.co.uk

From April 12

Meet the llamas

Interested in unique experiences? Why not take a llama on a 40-minute trek, and get to know about the unique personalities these animals have? The Wellbeing Farm in Turton is offering interactive llama vouchers with their resident Dr Doolitle, who will supply you with fun facts about the animals and answer all your questions. Make sure to snap a llama selfie. thewellbeingfarm.co.uk





16th - 18th April and 23rd, - 25th April

Holden Clough Nurseries Spring Markets.

Holden Clough Nurseries is hosting two weekends of artisan Spring Markets, showcasing local Ribble Valley suppliers and artisan producers offering handmade, high quality gifts and products.

Visitors can also enjoy browsing the wide range of hardy plants and garden accessories whilst at the Nursery, and discover exclusive homeware, furniture and houseplants in The Glasshouse.

The Shepherd’s Hut will be serving a menu of delicious light lunches and refreshments all day.

Cherry Market on the 16th ,17th and 18th April. Tulip Market on the 23rd, 24th and 25th April.

www.holdenclough.com





Until 17 April

PNE Forever – Stories from the fans of Preston North End

From August 2019 to July 2020, local author Michael Barrett interviewed and photographed over one hundred Preston North End fans. The result was a 272-page football book. The Harris is displaying a selection of photographs from the new book. theharris.org.uk

ONLINE

Virtual Tour of the Egyptian Balcony

For those who are missing exploring museums, we’ve got the next best thing. Tour Guide, Brenda Atkinson, from The Harris will guide you around some of the magnificent paintings by John Somerscales on the Harris’ Egyptian Balcony. You get the benefit of the guides knowledge, all from the comfort of your own home. theharris.org.uk/product/egyptian-balcony-guided-virtual-tour





Homemakers

Part of Manchester’s HOME, the Homemakers series, launched in April last year, commissions theatre and live art markers to create work at home, for an audience who are also at home. Recently added online are two brand-new digital works by Hot Brown Honey and Esosa Ighodaro exploring race and identity. homemcr.org

April 17 – June 6

Sefton Open 2021

The Sefton Open is an annual exhibition celebrating the creativity and artistic talent across the borough of Sefton. For the second time, The Atkinson will be showcasing this year’s Sefton Open in an online exhibition. With submissions closing on 31 March, artists are invited to submit digital photographs of their artwork, with all practices welcomed, including ceramics, sculpture, painting, textiles and photography. theatkinson.co.uk





