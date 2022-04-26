Outdoor cinema events in Kent for summer 2022

Enjoy your favourite movies in the great outdoors this summer in Kent - Credit: Adventure Cinema

Make the most of summer in Kent with these outdoor cinema screenings that include new releases, cult classics and even a sing-a-long.

Here are the movies you won't want to miss coming to an outdoor screen in Kent this summer!

West Side Story

Steven Speilberg's ravishing adaptation of the iconic stage musical of the same name which in turn was inspired by Shakespeare's classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet follows two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of New York in the mid-1950s.

The film was recently nominated for 4 Academy Awards including Best Picture and won Ariana DeBose the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.





Whatman Park

Where: 11 Waterside Gate, St Peter's St, Maidstone ME16 0GB

When: Friday 1st July 2022 at 9.45 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/whatman-park





Leeds Castle

Where: Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL

When: Thursday 28th July 2022 at 9 pm

Book tickets: www.thelunacinema.com/venue/leeds-castle





No Time to Die

No Time to Die is Daniel Craig's final outing as legendary British spy James Bond. The film follows Bond trying to uncover dark lingering secrets around a mastermind terrorist and his links to his love interest Madeline Swann.

The film also introduces two new female spies Nomi and Paloma who assist the veteran agent on the mission that may just make or break him.





Leeds Castle

Where: Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL

When: Friday 29th July 2022 at 9 pm

Book tickets: www.thelunacinema.com/venue/leeds-castle





Rocketman

This rock'n'roll musical charts the early life and rise of Elton John from music prodigy at the prestigious Royal Academy of Music to global superstar and all the highs and lows between.





Tonbridge Castle

Where: Castle St, Tonbridge TN9 1BG

When: Friday 1st July 2022 at 9.15 pm

Book tickets: www.thelunacinema.com/venue/tonbridge-castle





Mamma Mia!

Sun, sea, sand and the music of Abba unite in this rip-roaringly fun adaptation of the popular musical. The story follows bride-to-be Sophie who has invited her mother's former lovers to her wedding celebration to uncover the mystery of who her biological father could be so that he can walk her down the aisle on the big day.





Hartsdown Park

Where: Tivoli Park Ave, Margate CT9 5QY

When: Friday 27th May 2022 at 9.30 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/hartsdown-park





Whatman Park

Where: 11 Waterside Gate, St Peter's St, Maidstone ME16 0GB

When: Saturday 2nd July 2022 at 9.45 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/whatman-park





Encanto

This utterly charming animated film from Disney has taken the world by storm, and now the whole family can relive the magic of the Madrigal family in the grand outdoors at Adventure Cinema's outdoor screening this July.





Hartsdown Park

Where: Tivoli Park Ave, Margate CT9 5QY

When: Saturday 28th May 2022 at 8.55 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/hartsdown-park





Dirty Dancing

Fall back in love with Dirty Dancing the quintessential '80s romance that follows Jennifer Grey's Frances "Baby" Houseman as she falls for dancing instructor Johnny Castle played by Patrick Swayze while on holiday.





Tonbridge Castle

Where: Castle St, Tonbridge TN9 1BG

When: Saturday 2nd July 2022 at 9.15 pm

Book tickets: www.thelunacinema.com/venue/tonbridge-castle





The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Get ready to do the time warp again this summer with the brilliantly bonkers and completely out there cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. 47 years after its release in 1975, this camp horror masterpiece is still as reverting as it was back then, so fans of the movie will not want to miss this outdoor showing!





Hartsdown Park

Where: Tivoli Park Ave, Margate CT9 5QY

When: Sunday 29th May 2022 at 9.30 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/hartsdown-park





Whatman Park

Where: 11 Waterside Gate, St Peter's St, Maidstone ME16 0GB

When: Sunday 3rd July 2022 at 9.45 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/whatman-park





Notting Hill

Notting Hill is one of the most iconic British rom-coms ever created and now you can enjoy it on the big screen once again. The film follows Hugh Grant's bookshop owner as he falls in love with an American actress played by Julia Roberts after a chance encounter.





Tonbridge Castle

Where: Castle St, Tonbridge TN9 1BG

When: Sunday 3rd July 2022 at 9.15 pm

Book tickets: www.thelunacinema.com/venue/tonbridge-castle





The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long

Get ready to sing your heart out to the smash-hit musical The Greatest Showman with this special sing-a-long showing at Leeds Castle.





Leeds Castle

Where: Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL

When: Saturday 30th July 2022 at 9 pm

Book tickets: www.thelunacinema.com/venue/leeds-castle





Moulin Rouge!

Relive the intoxicating magic of Moulin Rouge the outrageous and riotous musical from Baz Lurhman. The story follows Ewan McGregor's young poet Christian who becomes enamoured by the enchanting cabaret actress and courtesan Satine portrayed by Nicole Kidman.





Leeds Castle

Where: Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL

When: Sunday 31st July 2022 at 9 pm

Book tickets: www.thelunacinema.com/venue/leeds-castle





