Is this field near the Peak District, the selfie location of the summer?

A sunflower field on the edge of the Peak District could be the selfie location of the summer.

Oaktree Farm, to the south of Sheffield has been a destination for many families in the past few years and now there is a new reason to visit.

The farm has become a popular spot in the autumn with their 'Pick Your Own Pumpkin' venture and have even diversified to selling logs and eggs.

But now the 'Village' brand has expanded to 'Pick Your Own Sunflowers'

The two acre site on the farm is set become Derbyshire's Instagram location of the summer with a landscape that includes massive fields of six types of sunflowers and a wildflower meadow.

They also have some farm animals on site, so your young ones can also feed the hens or visit the ducks or pay a visit to meet the resident pigs during the summer holidays.

The sunflower season is a very short window and as the purpose of the attraction is to pick sunflowers then the opportunity to take that jaw-dropping selfie will only last a few weeks.

The Sunflower field is open daily from Friday 22nd July and right through August, between 10am – 7pm.

Adults admission is £3 and children is £1, the cost of taking a sunflower home is £1 each or $5 for a bundle of six. Parking at the site is free.

The closest postcode to the location is S41 9RS, but your sat nav will take you to the Barlow side of the B5061. If you do end up in Barlow, follow the B5061 north to the location.

The address is Village Pumpkins, Johnnygate Lane, Barlow this is searchable on Google and the entrance is displayed below.





villagesunflowers.com

The farm's location to the north of village of Barlow means that a number of fantastic walks are not too far away meaning that you can combine a walk with a walk in the beautiful countryside which will present you with some more fantastic photo opportunities.

Walks close to Village Sunflowers

Curbar Edge

The start point of this walk to Curbar edge is a Calver Bridge which is just 20 minutes away by car from the farm.

Click here to view the details of the Curbar Edge walk

Padley Gorge

Visiting the famous cascading river in the summer make this one of the most famous walks in the Peak District. The walk starts at Grindleford Station and although there isn't a train from the farm, the drive is just 20 minutes.

Click here to view the details of the Padley Gorge walk

Linacre Reservoirs

Just a few miles south of the farm, you will find the Linacre Reservoirs, another great walking destination for a warm summer day. Our route takes in the water's edge as well as woodland

Click here to view the details of the Linacre Reservoirs walk

Below are a few images uploaded by the members of our Derbyshire and Peak District walks facebook group

The sunflowers are situated next to a pretty wildflower meadow. - Credit: Zoe Silcock

You can also pay to take your choice of sunflower home with you - Credit: Emily Cupit

You can opt to take your sunflower photo within the frame on site - Credit: Mayen Maz



