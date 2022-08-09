Fun things to do in Norfolk this August Bank Holiday

Between August 26th and August 29th there will be a range of live music, parties, and festivals to enjoy.

Celebrate the end of summer with one of these fantastic events happening across the county. It's the perfect last-chance to spend time with the family whilst the days are long and the weather is fine. Don't forget to check out our other articles on the best places for picnics, walks, and so much more if you're looking for further ideas about how to spend the bank holiday.

Maui Waui Festival

Hill Farm, Gressenhall

Maui Waui is a 3 day international festival of music, performance and arts. Now in it 9th year it is fast becoming one of the areas most exciting festivals, pulling in accomplished and undiscovered bands and performers from all around the globe. Maui Waui focuses on an all welcoming family feel with loads to do for kids and adults, from watching world class bands to full circus shows, to cabaret and comedy.

Learn more

80s Party in the Park

Sandringham

Join Live Promotions for a weekend of 80's classics in the Royal Parkland. Headlining Saturday's Party will be legendary girl band 'Bananarama'. Then, one of the most renowned voices in 80s music Tony Hadley will be headlining Sunday's Party. The former Spandau Ballet singer also launched a highly successful solo career and is now celebrating a remarkable 40 years in the music business.

Learn more

Steam Gala

North Norfolk Railway, Sheringham

Mammoth GWR 2-8-0T, No 4270 is set to guest at the Bank Holiday Steam Gala across all three days of the weekend. The 103 year old Great Western heavy freight locomotive will be one of up to seven engines in steam for the event which will feature a varied schedule of passenger services including double-heading, non-stop expresses and local workings. The special intensive timetable will also include demonstration goods trips.

Learn more

Norwich Ska & Reggae Garden Party

The Brickmakers, Norwich

Enjoy a day of bright and atmospheric music in the sun as bands such as The Marley Experience and Dads Manners take to the stage. the Brickmakers is a hub for live music and is sure to put on a great show.

Learn more

All About Dogs

Norfolk Showground

Grab your four legged friend and head to the showground for two days that are all about them. Enjoy live shows and exhibitions, as well as several opportunities for your dog to step into the ring. There will also be plenty of information and trade stalls to browse for everything your pup needs.

Learn more

The Aylsham Show

Blickling Park

The Aylsham Show is a traditional one-day event on Monday 29th August. For over seventy years, the show has been at the heart of Norfolk’s agricultural and social calendar. Visitors will find something that caters to all tastes. They have animal exhibitors and competitions, as well as wonderful displays in the main ring. Sideshows such as classic cars, the starting handle club (for classic engines) and many more offer so much to keep everyone entertained.

Learn more

Movies and Music

Eaton Park, Norwich

Last, but by no means least, we have an amazing festival taking place from Friday to Monday of the Bank Holiday. Enjoy a range of family movies, great street food, drag bingo, and live music. There is something for everyone, regardless of taste, all whilst enjoying the last of the summer weather.

Learn more

Want more from Norfolk Magazine?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Norfolk Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our newsletter here.