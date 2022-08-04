The top 10 pubs with beer gardens in Norfolk
- Credit: Unsplash
We pick our favourite spots for a refreshing pint in the sun.
After a long day at work, or perhaps as a break in the middle of a walk, there is nothing better than a cold drink. What better place to enjoy a glass and some grub, than a gorgeous beer garden in the sun. Norfolk is home to so many amazing pubs with beer gardens, it can be hard to choose where to spend you time. We have chosen our Top 10 beer gardens which all have their own attributes, be it family friendliness, views, or drink choices.
The Black Horse
Norwich, NR2 3DE
Charmingly decorated interiors lead into the large, dog-friendly beer garden at the back of The Black Horse on Earlham Road. With the 300-year-old pub as a backdrop, grab a seat in the leafy garden for an afternoon of sun and beer. Grab a spot under the heated awning if it gets chilly.
The Brisley Bell
Brisley, NR20 5DW
Next up is one of the two Norfolk pubs shortlisted for the 2021 Great British Pub Awards. Set in the village of Brisley on a beautiful common, the Bell has exceptional views of unadulterated Norfolk countryside and big skies. If you can't get enough of the view, then they have rooms available.
Coldham Hall
Surlingham , NR14 7AN
Situated on the River Yare, Coldham Hall is a picturesque pub with stunning river views and a beautiful garden. This waterside spot is perfect for all the family included any four legged friends. Even better, all of their food is locally sourced including vegetables from the next village over.
The Dun Cow
Salthouse, NR25 7XA
With uninterrupted views over the salt marshes, the Dun Cow holds an impressive position on the North Norfolk Coast. Serving delicious food and a great pint, they also have a large garden for the warmer months to really make your visit perfect.
The Ffolkes
Hillington, PE31 6BJ
Ffolkes is a hub for "Feast, Stay and Play" from family staycations to couples' date nights. With 25 funky bedrooms, 3 Spa Cabins, Container Golf, and Kitchen Takeover under one roof, they are a great place to dine and more. They have a collection of street foods to choose from, then relax in the large garden next to a play area that will make you wish you were a kid again.
Fur & Feather
Woodbastwick, NR13 6HQ
The Fur & Feather Inn is Woodforde’s very own Norwich Brewery Tap & Shop, where the beer travels metres not miles before you sip away in their garden. Surrounded by Norfolk countryside, this is a peaceful and friendly place to stop off for a drink and some homemade cooking.
The Garden House
Norwich, NR2 3HD
The second shortlisted pub from the 2021 Great British Pub Awards, the name already suggests that this pub needs to be included in our top 10. Their outdoor space is surprisingly large for its city-centre location and looks gorgeous when lit up in the evenings.
The Jolly Sailors
Brancaster Staithe, PE31 8BJ
Voted the nation’s favourite family pub, this 18th century village local on the Norfolk coast serves real ales from their microbrewery, local seafood, stone baked pizzas, and ice cream. The latter of these is served from an adorable garden beach hut that gives the spot a holiday vibe the whole year round. They also claim to have the largest selection of rum on the coast - better test it out!
The Ribs of Beef
Norwich, NR3 1HY
This riverside pub is a friendly and welcoming place to spend an afternoon with cosy interiors and a great view over the Wensum river. Grab a coveted spot under one of the umbrellas in the small balcony that overlooks the river.
The Three Horseshoes
Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1NL
The Three Horseshoes is a family-run haven in North Norfolk for people who love pubs with real character. Soak up the atmosphere in their unspoilt bar and dining rooms, or soak up the sunshine in a spacious walled garden. Enjoy simple, unfussy food, made with the best local produce, local ales, and fine wines.
