6 things to do in Cornwall in May 2021

Published: 3:42 PM April 30, 2021

We round up all the best events and things to do that Cornwall has to offer in May. From art to dinosaurs, there's something for everyone!

1. Bluebell Festival, 1st - 9th May

Enys is a fantastic place to visit at any time of the spring and summer, with plenty of woodlands and gardens to explore. But every May, their Parc Lye is covered by a sea of blue which makes for a uniquely atmospheric and magic walk. The park is open from 11am to 5pm every day for the festival and pre-booking is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

2. CHC Garden Open Events, Various Dates

Cornwall Hospice Care are returning with their annual open garden events to raise money for the charity and all the community work they hope to continue doing. Members of the public open up their gardens to locals and visitors alike with refreshments on offer at most locations. They even have a podcast to really get you in the mood for some wonderful flora. Different gardens will be open on different days and there are plenty of spots to choose from.

3. Dinosaur Quiz Trail, All Month

Paradise Park near Hayle are very excited to be back open to the public again with the last of their inside services - such as the JungleBarn Indoor Play Centre - opening again by the 17th May. In between exploring the different wildlife areas of the park, families can also take part in the Dinosaur Quiz Trail where they can hunt for the scaly creatures and their eggs, earning their ‘Paradise Park Professor of Palaeontology’ certificate.

4. Haegue Yang at Tate St Ives, Starts 17th May

Tate St Ives is also looking forward to reopening on 17th May and will be returning with works from South Korean artist Haegue Yang. Her sculptures are emotive and enticing with many of this collection inspired by the Cornish countryside and St Ives itself. This is an extensive exhibition that takes place across both the new gallery and the stunning sea-facing gallery in the original building.

5. Kurt Jackson: Clay Country, Starts 17th May

Clay Country is a collection of paintings inspired by Jackson's residence time at Littlejohns China Clay Pit which has been part of Cornwall's heritage since the early 1800s. The works are being exhibited at Wheal Martyn until September in their brand new gallery space and can be seen as part of a bigger trip to the museum.

6. Richard Kaye: Recent Work, Starts 29th May

Our final thing to do in May is another wonderful art exhibition taking place at Salthouse Gallery in St Ives. Richard Kaye's work is often bold and abstract with block colour really bringing out the structures he depicts. Much of his influence is centred around the West Coast so is well worth a look if you're in the area.

