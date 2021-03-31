Published: 4:41 PM March 31, 2021 Updated: 4:44 PM March 31, 2021

Things are looking up - check out these things to do as spring gets into gear.





VIRTUAL GALLERY



Gallery at The Point

The Point gallery in Doncaster is (at the time of writing) closed — so the venue's curators have digitised an exhibition featuring the huge, colourful paintings of Sheffield artist, Kate Sully.

wearedarts.org.uk/thepoint.org.uk





Spring Flower Festival

The Hepworth Wakefield Garden will host an online Spring Flower Festival which will run over two weeks between 19 April and 2 May, with a series of online talks and workshops, tips on caring for spring flowers and share gorgeous new photographs as the garden bursts into colour. The Hepworth Wakefield Garden remains open and free to enjoy.

https://hepworthwakefield.org/news/announcing-our-spring-flower-festival





FESTIVAL PODCAST



Compass Festival 2021

Throughout the year from March

For details of this year's dizzingly creative festival, log onto the website. Plus, check out the Compass Podcast which is available from March 26th on Sable Radio and major streaming sites.

Across Leeds

compassliveart.org.uk





DRIVE IN FUN



March 31 & April 1

The car's the star for this socially-distanced tour which includes Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban complete with costume competition and wizard themed quiz.

Brand new for this year is The Parking Lot Social Easter Panto with cast members putting on a special performance of The Wizard of Oz, uniquely tailored to the drive-in format.

Sashaying onto the stage for 2021, the stars of RuPauls Drag Race UK will also be entertaining adults. Fans of the cult show can expect iconic performances from coveted cast members.

York Racecourse

theparkinglotsocial.co.uk/easter/york/





VIRTUAL EVENT



Gliterary Lunches: Joanne Harris

April 29

Gliterary Lunches are live talks - launched in 2006 - which have moved online during the pandemic. In April enjoy a virtual 'lunch' with Yorkshire author Joanne Harris who talks about her latest book, The Strawberry Thief. Events are well organised and enjoyable - and there are fizz and chocs packages available to up the ante when it comes to making an occasion of it.

gliterarylunches.com





ONLINE OPERA



GSOPERA.TV

Available now

In these culturally tricky times, artists and performers are having to be especially innovative, hence this online streaming service from the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival, which launched last year. Gilbert & Sullivan enthusiasts can subscribe for full access to every production on gsopera.tv, and watch new content added weekly.

gsopera.tv





EXHIBITIONS



Peter Brown: NEAC Paintings of Yorkshire

Until April 24

One of the leading plein-air painters of our time, Peter Brown, also known as 'Pete the Street' came to Yorkshire for the first time braving the snow to capture the beauty of Harrogate in its lockdowned state. Commissioned by Messums Yorkshire, based in James Street, Harrogate, he has made more than 20 oil paintings of different views of the famous spa town and nearby landmarks.

Messums Yorkshire 4-6 James Street, Harrogate HG11RF.

messumsyorkshire.com



Rebecca Chesney: Diligent Observation

April – September

Artist Rebecca Chesney was responsible for introducing honeybee colonies to the Sculpture Park in 2010, which produce honey sold in the YSP shop. She returns to the venue one day a month for six months to map the bees and the plants they feed on and note any changes that have occurred over the last decade.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Wakefield

01924 832631

ysp.org.uk





