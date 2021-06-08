14 gorgeous superhost Airbnb homes in Bath
- Credit: Stewart Black, Flickr
We list the best Airbnb has to offer in Bath for your perfect city break.
This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with hundreds of options in Somerset alone. Bath is a stylish and beautiful place to visit this summer with many places to rest your head after a long day of exploring.
So just how do you sift through to find your perfect stay? One way is to look at Superhost status. This is a badge that Airbnb give some of their users who offer an excellent experience to guests, and are regularly checked to ensure a high standard. The other accolade to look out for is Airbnb Plus, a relatively new addition to the company's search filters. According to their website, the Plus listings offer "exceptional quality, comfort and style". This does mean they tend to be a little more expensive, but will never disappoint even the highest of expectations.
With all this in mind, we've found the 14 best places to stay in Bath with Airbnb which all have both Superhost and Plus status.
1. Catherine Place Apartment
2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds
2. Artful Studio
2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds
3. Dramatic Georgian Gem
2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds
4. Modernised Loft
4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds
5. Central Townhouse
11 guests | 4 bedrooms | 8 beds
6. Chic Retreat
4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds
7. Jane Austen's Family Home
3 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds
8. Stylish Coach House
2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds
9. Renovated Georgian Courtyard Apartment
4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds
10. Updated Historical Home
4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds
11. Wyatt House
6 guests | 3 bedrooms | 5 beds
12. Murphy's House
6 guests | 3 bedrooms | 5 beds
13. Stunning Riverview Flat
6 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds
14. Captivating Central Georgian Home
12 guests | 5 bedrooms | 7 beds
There's more...
On your stay in Bath, why not check out these amazing venues: