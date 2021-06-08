Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
14 gorgeous superhost Airbnb homes in Bath

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 11:49 AM June 8, 2021   
Several old buildings and a bridge are perfectly reflected in the Avon. Dusk is falling and golden lanterns light the scene

Bath is full of incredible sites, any time of day - Credit: Stewart Black, Flickr

We list the best Airbnb has to offer in Bath for your perfect city break.

This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with hundreds of options in Somerset alone. Bath is a stylish and beautiful place to visit this summer with many places to rest your head after a long day of exploring.

So just how do you sift through to find your perfect stay? One way is to look at Superhost status. This is a badge that Airbnb give some of their users who offer an excellent experience to guests, and are regularly checked to ensure a high standard. The other accolade to look out for is Airbnb Plus, a relatively new addition to the company's search filters. According to their website, the Plus listings offer "exceptional quality, comfort and style". This does mean they tend to be a little more expensive, but will never disappoint even the highest of expectations.

With all this in mind, we've found the 14 best places to stay in Bath with Airbnb which all have both Superhost and Plus status.  

1. Catherine Place Apartment

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbCatharine Place Georgian Garden Apartment

2. Artful Studio

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbArtful Studio in a Townhouse Designed by John Wood the Elder

3. Dramatic Georgian Gem

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbDramatic Georgian-Style Gem Overlooking the Pulteney Weir

4. Modernised Loft

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

View on AirbnbModernised Loft in a Historic Georgian Building

5. Central Townhouse

11 guests | 4 bedrooms | 8 beds

View on AirbnbWalk Through Bath From a Central Townhouse

6. Chic Retreat

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds

View on AirbnbChic Retreat in Central Bath

7. Jane Austen's Family Home

3 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds

View on AirbnbFeel Artistic Inspiration Staying at Jane Austen's House

8. Stylish Coach House

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbStylish Coach House Studio in the Heart of Bath

9. Renovated Georgian Courtyard Apartment

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds

View on AirbnbRenovated Georgian Courtyard Apartment by Royal Crescent

10. Updated Historical Home

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

View on AirbnbUpper Floor Flat in Updated Historical Home

11. Wyatt House

6 guests | 3 bedrooms | 5 beds

View on AirbnbWyatt House – Central Georgian Townhouse with Courtyard

12. Murphy's House

6 guests | 3 bedrooms | 5 beds

View on AirbnbMurphy's House Central Townhouse W/courtyard and Parking

13. Stunning Riverview Flat

6 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds

View on AirbnbStunning Riverview Flat Boasting One of Bath's Best Views

14. Captivating Central Georgian Home

12 guests | 5 bedrooms | 7 beds

View on AirbnbDiscover Bath from Captivating Central Georgian Home

There's more...

On your stay in Bath, why not check out these amazing venues:

Somerset Life
Somerset News

