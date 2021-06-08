One Suffolk beach given Blue Flag status for 2021

Published: 4:02 PM June 8, 2021

This beach on the Suffolk coast has gained the prestigious accolade awarded by Blue Flag to signify water cleanliness, safety and more



If a beach is designated by the Blue Flag, it means that it has been tested for its water purity and clean coastline. This international organisation was started in 1987



The Blue Flag website says: 'In order to qualify for this prestigious award, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria must be met and maintained.'



One beach in Suffolk has been awarded the title of Blue Flag beach for 2021. Felixstowe has once again been recognised for its excellent water cleanliness and its stretch of sand and shingle. It is a popular family spot that's easily accessible from the town with lots of amenities close by for a perfect day out at the beach.





There's plenty to do in Felixstowe including the historical Landguard Fort, the Grade II listed Edwardian Seafront Gardens and of course the pier with its games arcade, fish and chips and beautiful views over the five-mile Felixstowe coastline.



Don't miss the Martello towers that are dotted along the coastline. These round towers were once used as military defence but have varying functions now with some falling into disrepair and others having been converted into accommodation for holiday makers.



