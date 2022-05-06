Did you know that you can stay at an electricity-free fairytale cottage in Suffolk?

Hex Cottage is the perfect staycation spot for anyone wanting to get off-grid and enjoy the best of the Suffolk countryside - Credit: Wilderness Reserve

Have you ever just wanted to escape the hustle and bustle of life in a little off the grid cottage in the middle of the countryside?

Well, you can at Hex Cottage, the perfect electricity-free staycation spot fit for a witch or fairytale princess. The property is nestled in an 8,000-acre private estate just outside of Yoxford and Peasenhall in Suffolk.

It has a dreamy thatched roof, cosy interior, fragrant Lavender garden and housekeeping (performed by the delightful staff, not woodland creatures, mind you).

There's nothing more romantic (or eco-friednly) than a candlelit countryside retreat - Credit: Wilderness Reserve

While an electricity-free mini-break might sound daunting, you have nothing to worry about because Hex Cottage has a wood burner that heats up water and provides light, and there are plenty of candles at the ready too.

And let's all be honest, endless emails, TikTok and the millions of different streaming services available take up a rather astonishing amount of our time. So why not disconnect for a while and have a little slice of the slow cottagecore life, there are still plenty of things to do.

Try reading by candlelight, biking through the winding roads, frolicking amongst trees or rowing a boat down the River Yox; without that lingering digital distraction, you will feel much more present and will undoubtedly create memories that will last a lifetime. Besides, you can also quite easily take a short excursion to a nearby village for a wander and a delicious pub lunch.

Reconnect with a loved one without the call of the digital world at electricity-free Hex Cottage in the Suffolk countryside - Credit: Wilderness Reserve

Dog owners can also rejoice as the cottage is dog-friendly, which is a real plus as it's always a little disheartening to have to part ways with your four-legged friend on holiday and it must be said that the expansive grounds around the cottage really lend themselves to a fantastic dog walk.

The cosy and chic interior design at Hex Cottage makes this a staycation fit for a priness - Credit: Wilderness Reserve

Hex Cottage sleeps 2 people, so it's an ideal romantic retreat or could be a fantastic solo adventure. Pricing for a stay at Hex Cottage varies from season to season and there is no minimum stay on weekdays from Monday to Thursday, but there is a minimum of three nights stay from Friday.

If you would like to book a dream trip away to Hex Cottage, visit: www.wildernessreserve.com/hex-cottage





Read more of the best Suffolk content here:

See inside this charming Victorian seaside home in Felixstowe

9 of the best places for water sports in Suffolk

The ultimate guide to staycations in Suffolk for 2022