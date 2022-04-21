This woodland has been named Kent's best Bluebell wood by the Woodland Trust

The Woodland Trust, the UK's largest woodland conservation charity, has picked Denge Woods as one of their favourite Woodlands to see Bluebells in England.

Denge Wood has found itself on a shortlist of 13 woodlands by the Woodland Trust, which manages over 1,000 woodlands around the country in total. So at just a 20 minutes drive from Canterbury, a trip to Denge Wood is certainly a must-visit for any spring flower enthusiast

Denge Wood is an ancient woodland that can trace its origins all the way back to 1600AD and is brimming with all different species of tree including Broadleaves, Conifers, Sweet Chesnuts and more. Come mid-April and May the floor is awash with the indigo.

While exploring Denge Woods be mindful about each step as Bluebells are very delicate, and if they get stomped on, they can take around 5 years to recover. It's also worth noting that the English Bluebell is a protected species, so also refrain from picking them as they should be left to propagate and be enjoyed by generations to come.

The glorious and sadly endangered Duke of Burgundy butterfly can be spotted in Denge Wood in Kent - Credit: Charlie Jackson / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

This spectacular woodland is also home to the rare Duke of Burgundy butterfly a priority species for conservation due to its dwindling numbers.

So while traversing the pathways on the hunt for beautiful bluebells, head to The Warren an area of woody scrub and chalk grasslands and keep your eyes peeled for an enchanting glimpse of these majestic insects!

