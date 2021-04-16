6 great walks near Dunsop Bridge

Published: 8:15 AM April 16, 2021

Dunsop Bridge was famous for being at the exact centre of Britain, for the local walker, it's the perfect base for exploring the Trough of Bowland and the Ribble Valley.



Brennand Valley from above Ouster Rake - Credit: John Lenehan

Trough of Bowland and Brennand Valley

0 miles from Dunsop Bridge

This circular walk takes in part of the only true main road over the fells through the Trough of Bowland and then climbs to the uplands and from there you can see how remote the tops around you are. It also gives a stunning view into the beautiful valley of the Brennand River.

Click here to view the details of the Brennand Valley route

Stocks Reservoir from Dunsop Fell - Credit: John Lenehan

Dunsop Bridge and Newton-in-Bowland

0 miles from Dunsop Bridge

Set off from Dunsop Bridge and head east to the pretty village of Newton-in-Bowland with the River Hodder in close proximity.

Click here to view the details of the Newton-in-Bowland route

Upper Whitendale Valley - Credit: John Lenehan

Whitendale Valley and Dunsop Fell

4 miles from Dunsop Bridge

Follow sections of the Roman road called Watling Street, it was along this road the Lancashire Witches were taken from Clitheroe to Lancaster.

Click here to view the details of the Whitendale Valley route

Jeffrey Hill - Credit: Austin Donnelly

Chipping and Parlick Pike

8 miles from Dunsop Bridge

Set off from the quaint village of Chipping and ascend the summit of both Fair Snape Fell and Parlick Pike.

Click here to view the details of the Parlick Pike route

View From Dunkenshaw Fell - Credit: John Lenehan

Ward's Stone

8 miles from Dunsop Bridge

A long and tough circular walk from the Jubilee Tower near Abbeystead, via Tarnbrook that takes you to the summit of the the highest hill in the Forest of Bowland.

Click here to view the details of the Ward's Stone route

The view of the Yorkshire Three Peaks near the Cross of Greet - Credit: John Lenehan

Cross of Greet

10 miles from Dunsop Bridge

The remote road from Slaidburn to Bentham through the Bowland Fells is popular with cyclists, but taking a slower pace allows you appreciate a breath-taking landscape.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Cross of Greet route



We have a new walk around Stocks Reservoir in our March/April 2021 issue.

SUBSCRIBE: To Lancashire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county

​​​All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We suggest that you consult an up-to-date OS map to plan your route before you set off.

READ MORE