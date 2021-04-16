6 great walks near Dunsop Bridge
Dunsop Bridge was famous for being at the exact centre of Britain, for the local walker, it's the perfect base for exploring the Trough of Bowland and the Ribble Valley.
Trough of Bowland and Brennand Valley
0 miles from Dunsop Bridge
This circular walk takes in part of the only true main road over the fells through the Trough of Bowland and then climbs to the uplands and from there you can see how remote the tops around you are. It also gives a stunning view into the beautiful valley of the Brennand River.
Dunsop Bridge and Newton-in-Bowland
0 miles from Dunsop Bridge
Set off from Dunsop Bridge and head east to the pretty village of Newton-in-Bowland with the River Hodder in close proximity.
Whitendale Valley and Dunsop Fell
4 miles from Dunsop Bridge
Follow sections of the Roman road called Watling Street, it was along this road the Lancashire Witches were taken from Clitheroe to Lancaster.
Chipping and Parlick Pike
8 miles from Dunsop Bridge
Set off from the quaint village of Chipping and ascend the summit of both Fair Snape Fell and Parlick Pike.
Ward's Stone
8 miles from Dunsop Bridge
A long and tough circular walk from the Jubilee Tower near Abbeystead, via Tarnbrook that takes you to the summit of the the highest hill in the Forest of Bowland.
Cross of Greet
10 miles from Dunsop Bridge
The remote road from Slaidburn to Bentham through the Bowland Fells is popular with cyclists, but taking a slower pace allows you appreciate a breath-taking landscape.
We have a new walk around Stocks Reservoir in our March/April 2021 issue.
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We suggest that you consult an up-to-date OS map to plan your route before you set off.
