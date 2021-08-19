Clacton-on-Sea: A nostalgic beachside holiday destination in Essex

Published: 5:11 PM August 19, 2021

the Clacton shoreline boast miles of clean sandy beaches and attracts visitors throughout the year. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hannah Gildart, Editor at Essex Life explains why you should visit Clacton-on-Sea in Essex for a nostalgic day out by the seaside.



For many of us, English seaside resorts were part of our childhood, so inevitably they will always have a special place in our hearts. So, if you are craving a traditional beachside experience that fills you up with nostalgia, Clacton-on-Sea has it all.

Clacton-on-Sea's picture perfect pier. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Beginning with its award-winning Victorian pier, which is said to be the largest pleasure pier in Europe by surface area, and is perhaps one of the main tourist attractions of the town.

Located on One North Sea, it is surrounded by an impressive number of amusements and attractions, including retro fairground rides, go-karts, a rollercoaster and vintage arcades.

Next is the award-winning Clacton-on-Sea beach, sometimes referred to as 'the jewel in the crown of the Essex coast’, with its inviting clear waters.

This family-friendly destination is not just for building sandcastles and taking a dip in the sea, it also boasts many fun activities including crazy golf, sailing and kayaking.

As a popular location for day-trippers and staycations, you can imagine the beach can be very busy. So if you want to avoid the crowds, take a casual stroll to Jaywick Sands Beach or Martello Bay, which are not too far.

Just head towards the Martello towers where you will be spoiled by the beautiful views along the promenade until you reach your stunning destination.

However, on your stroll along the promenade, it would be rude not to grab an ice cream from one of the shops along the seafront and no traditional beach trip would be complete without a souvenir.

Also, to mark the town’s official 150th anniversary a new 30-meter Ferris wheel has been installed at Clacton Pavilion on Marine Parade.

It is also home to the town's largest water park, bumper cars, a swinging pirate ship and much more.

Clacton-on-Sea's memorial garden. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

But the celebrations don’t end there, be sure to discover the seafront heritage trail in Tendring District from Jaywick Sands to Holland Haven, which will cover five miles of stunning coastline and includes innovative technology to help bring it to life, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

As we have discovered, Clacton is the epitome of the British seaside resort. So if you fancy a trip late summer, the closest railway station is at Clacton-on-Sea and Thorpe-le-Soken. If you’re driving, there are a wide range of car parks, street parking and private garages.

Like what you read? Why not subscribe to Essex Life magazine?