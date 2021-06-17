Win
Win a watercolour painting of Wat Tyler Country Park by artist James Merriott
- Credit: James Merriott
Essex Life's resident artist, James Merriott shares his watercolour scenes of Wat Tyler Country Park near Pitsea - and you could win one!
During lockdown, I think many of us discovered afresh, or maybe even for the first time, countryside highlights that were on our doorstep.
Only a dozen or so miles from where I have lived for more than 50 years, and yet never before had I visited, I discovered the fascinating Wat Tyler Country Park.
It had surely been my loss not to have been sooner, as I found here everything I treasure about my home county.
Named after the leader of the Peasants Revolt of 1381, this is a natural landscape so typical of the amazing Essex coastline, where I am always at my happiest.
_____________
READ MORE:
I visited with my wife Joan, and even for a man whose best years of mobility are behind him, walking the superbly maintained paths and greens was a pleasure.
Most Read
- 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 2 Win £500 of English wine from Lyme Bay Winery
- 3 9 lovely beaches in Cornwall that allow dogs all-year-round
- 4 Win a luxury break at The Draycott Hotel in Chelsea
- 5 For sale: Yorkshire's dreamiest coastal view
- 6 Win a luxury ladies watch worth £199
- 7 Under attack! Why St Ives seagulls want to share your lunch
- 8 The best places to go for breakfast in Cornwall
- 9 Win a picnic hamper from Booths
- 10 Win £500 of Gallox fashionwear
On a brilliantly sunny day in spring I spent my time divided by watching egret and oystercatchers along Vange Creek and being mesmerised by the cottages transported from original locations to stand together gracing the Green.
When it came to the challenge of painting such splendour, that inner urge to experiment tempted me to use a little designer's gouache white paint.
Not always accepted by the ‘purist’ watercolourists, but like my first visit to Wat Tyler Country Park, it’s use is something different that intrigues me.
To enter the competition to win Barn on the Green, pictured top, please fill in the form below:
You can contact the artist, James Merriott, at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood CM13 2RU; 01277 210728
____________
READ MORE
- 17 great things to do in Essex in June
- Coastal walks in Essex: 9 of the best
- Wild Essex: 5 hotspots for nature lovers
- Places to visit in Essex: 10 of the best
- 16 of the best beer gardens in Essex
Follow Essex Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
SUBSCRIBE to Essex Life magazine for history, food and drink, walks, the latest events and more
____________