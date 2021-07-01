11 of the best cafes on the Sussex coast

Published: 2:52 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM July 1, 2021

Grab a hot cup of coffee and take in the bracing breeze of the seaside at one of these fabulous cafés to be found along the West and East Sussex coast.

The Bluebird Cafe

South Dr, Ferring, Worthing BN12 5QU

The BlueBird Cafe is a dog-friendly cafe situated right on the Ferring beachfront, so pop your pup on a lead and take a mid-walk break inside. The cafe is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm, pre-booking a table is currently required.

There's a coffee or tea for everyone, and the menu is what dreams are made of, from Eggs Benedict to a Full English for breakfast, and come lunch, there's tasty toasties, burgers and fish and chips.

Sea Lane Cafe

Marine Cres, Goring-by-Sea, Worthing BN12 4HR

An absolute favourite among locals, Sea Lane Cafe, is a friendly beachfront cafe offering wide panoramic views across the Goring-by-sea beach. Watch the waves while you grab a cup of coffee and eat delicious and healing comfort food.

Sea Lane Cafe serves up traditional British food 7 days a week, drop-in for an indulgent Full English breakfast, beans on toast, Fish and Chips and the millennial favourite avocado on toast.

Malt Cafe

167 Montague St, Worthing BN11 3BZ

This trendy cafe prides itself on great customer service, and its cosy atmosphere is welcoming all year round. The cafe is also dog-friendly, making it the perfect pit stop for that first-morning coffee while you walk your pooch.

Whether you're after breakfast, brunch or, lunch Malt Cafe serves up delicious freshly baked pastries, sublime smoked salmon and a great cup of coffee. There's also plenty of tasty treats for vegetarians, vegans and anyone looking for gluten-free options.

Coast Cafe

Beach Parade, Worthing BN11 2FG

With its cool interior, prime location on the beach and great music, the vibes are strong with this dog-friendly cafe situated right on Worthing beach. There's also a terrace on the roof that turns into a bar complete with a DJ when the weather's good, so make sure you take advantage this summer.

The menu boasts an array of delectable dishes for vegans, meat-eaters and those with a gluten intolerance. Choose from flatbreads, burgers, antipasti, tapas or any of the other delicious options available.

Oeuf

8 Third Ave, Hove BN3 2PX

This utterly charming cafe is just a stone's throw from the coast. The interior design has just the right amount of decadence and is evocative of the movies of Wes Anderson and Parisian cafes. And while Oeuf only opened in October last year, it's fast becoming one of the trendiest spots in Hove.

Try a Frumpet (that's a french toast crumpet) or maybe the Oeuf Benedict for breakfast. Brunch options include a Full English, which is also available as a plant-based version and scrumptious berry pancakes, among other tempting dishes.

ARTBOX Cafe

5-6 East St, Brighton BN1 1HP

This cute or Kawaii cafe is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat with the kids, grandkids, or if you yourself are into all things cute as the establishment is adorned with adorable and colourful characters from Japan and Korea and doubles up as a gift shop too.

Every couple of months, the cafe changes its character theme, which keeps the decor fresh and exciting. Currently, Artbox is showcasing Line Friends and, more specifically, BT21 characters, which any fan of the K-Pop supergroup BTS will be eager to see.

The menu is full of sugary sweetness and delicious savoury dishes, all created to look almost too kawaii to eat!

Crocodile Cafe

14A, 16 Longridge Ave, Saltdean, Brighton BN2 8LH

Crocodile Cafe is an Italian cafe by day and a candlelit restaurant by night, and it's less than a five-minute walk to Saltdean beach. Also, the customer service is great, with a very friendly and welcoming team ready to supply you with the tastiest Italian food in Saltdean.

You won't be able to get enough of the authentic Italian food on offer all day, from delicious bakery goods and coffee to fresh pizzas.

Cotton's Coffee Bar

South Hill Barn, Seaford BN25 4JQ

This charming family-run coffee bar, complete with a chic barn seating area, is a popular pitstop for daytrippers on their way to or from Cuckmere Haven Beach.

Prepare to fall in love with all the freshly baked homemade cakes on offer. Nostalgic classics like lemon drizzle or ginger are comfort food with a capital c. And they go down fantastically with a steaming cup of coffee, especially after a fun, action-packed day at the beach.

The Beach Kitchen

56 Beach Rd, Eastbourne BN22 7HA

The Beach Kitchen is chiefly a cafe, but it also transforms into a restaurant on Friday and Saturday nights. The food on offer ranges from hearty favourites such as a Full English breakfast, pancakes and Eggs Benedict. The customer service is great, and there's a cosy and laidback atmosphere inside, making it a great place to catch up with friends.

Goat Ledge

Lower Promenade, Warrior Square, St Leonards TN37 6FA

Named after the nearby rock formation that is exposed during low tide, this vibrant community cafe sits right on the beachfront and serves up some delicious food and a great cup of coffee.

With plentiful options for meat-eaters and vegans alike, there is bound to be something on the menu to tempt you. So grab a cup of coffee, a tasty snack and take in the beautiful sea air.

Winchelsea Beach Cafe

Pett Level Rd, Winchelsea TN36 4NG

This family-friendly cafe provides simple and tasty food made with locally sourced ingredients. Currently, the cafe is only open for takeaway but considering its prime location on Winchelsea beach, that's no problem as you'll more than likely want to grab one of the tasty Burgers, a breakfast box, fish and chips or maybe the soup of the day and descend upon the beach anyway.

