7 must visit waterside pubs in Sussex

Published: 10:42 AM May 14, 2021

There's just something special about riverside pubs, quayside pubs or just about any pub near the waterside. They offer spectacular views for the perfect evening wind down or a chilled weekend hangout catching up with friends.

The Black Rabbit

Mill Rd, Arundel BN18 9PB

This cosy country pub is situated on the banks of the River Arun and has expansive views over the wetlands to Arundel Castle. Alongside great views, The Black Rabbit has much to offer in the way of gastronomy, offering up tasty food from traditional fish and chips to vegan aubergine katsu curry.

The Anchor Inn

Anchor Ln, Lewes BN8 5EA

The Anchor Inn has stood on the west bank of the River Ouse since it was first built in 1790, and the pub was popular with locals until the innkeeper was caught smuggling in 1895. The Anchor Inn reopened in 1963 and now offers great seasonal dishes, venue hire for weddings and boating on the river between 10 am and 5 pm.

On a Sunday afternoon, why not explore the surrounding countryside by hiring a boat, if you haven't indulged in too many ales or glasses of wine, that is.

The White Hart

Stopham Rd, Pulborough RH20 1DS

Heralded as one of the most picturesque gastro pubs in West Sussex, The White Hart has a breathtaking view over the historic medieval Stopham Bridge and the River Arun. The wine menu at The White Hart is extensive and sure to satisfy an amateur sommelier, and for food, the à la carte menu is full of tasty pub favourites and indulgent desserts.

Waterside

Ferry Rd, Shoreham-by-Sea BN43 5RA

This Greene King owned pub has a great position looking over the Adur Estuary and is prone to receiving exquisite sunsets. Inside, the pub is cosy and lively, and the food is delicious and affordable; what more could you ask for?

Crown & Anchor

Dell Quay Rd, Chichester PO20 7EE

Full of history and charm, this late 16th-century pub offers a warm and relaxed atmosphere that welcomes all, including dogs. Moreover, Crown & Anchor's prime location is perfect for an afternoon or evening out, with stunning views of the Dell Quay Marina available from the comfort of the indoor seating or on the large waterside terrace.

The Onslow Arms

High St, Loxwood, Billingshurst RH14 0RD

Relax in the pub garden and watch the boats drift past on the canal at this hearty 17th-century pub. The food is spectacular, and the canalside walk afterwards is another draw to make this pub one of your must-visits in Sussex.

The Anchor Bleu

High St, Bosham, Chichester PO18 8LS

The Anchor Bleu is a traditional, family-run harbourside pub with picturesque views over the historic Bosham Quay. You can expect friendly and attentive service, tasty and affordable food and a fervent desire to return as soon as possible.



