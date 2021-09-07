The 13 best places for coffee in Norfolk
- Credit: Fahmi Fakhrudin, Unsplash
In no particular order, we list the top places in the county of Norfolk to grab a steaming cup o' Joe to brighten up your morning.
For some, there is no other way to get through the morning than with a bitter dash of caffeine. For others, it's simply a pleasant ritual to begin the day right. On days where you don't have time to make your own, there are plenty of places to grab a to-go cup of your favourite latte, mocha, or expresso. Alternatively, while away the hours in a window seat and take in the aroma of delicious brews as the world goes by. Here are just some of our favourite spots in Norfolk.
Alchemista
Norwich
Our first spot has a great ethos and believe that a good cup of coffee goes much further than just what's in the cup. To them, location and service are also vital to a great experience which is why they are always ranked as one of the best cafe's in the county.
Art Café
Glandford
Nestled in the Glaven Valley, this is a beautiful and peaceful spot to stop for a hot drink, perhaps just after a long walk. Art Cafe is North Norfolk's only vegetarian restaurant, gallery, and café so not only can you get a delicious drink and snack, but also enjoy the work of local artists.
The Black Apollo Coffee House
Holt
Originally owned by the Norfolk Coffee Co, this great little spot is now run by their previous head barrister and continues to use the delicious 1549 Blend plus a regularly-changing guest blend. They also offer a wide selection of artisan cakes and pastries from local bakers to go with your coffee.
Creake Abbey Cafe
North Creake
A stone's throw from the ruins of an abbey built in the 13th century, this is a very atmospheric spot for a barista coffee and a slice of cake (or two). They also do excellent breakfasts and lunches with local produce and other items available to take home with you.
Diss Deli & Espresso Bar
Diss
Selling local delicacies from cheese to wine, you can stop for a moment before taking your goodies home to sample some delicious coffee. They have a very calming atmosphere and friendly staff to really make your visit special.
Dunes Café
Winterton-on-Sea
Tucked on the seafront is our next amazing place for coffee. At Dunes, you can warm up after a bracing beach walk with fresh coffee and homemade cakes. Want to take your dog? They have the most adorable beach huts to keep you sheltered from the wind but still able to appreciate the view.
Hamptons
Bawdeswell
good food, locally sourced produce, and a rustic fayre are all promised at Hamptons At the Barn in the leafy countryside of Norfolk. Owners, Nicci and Sarah, pride themselves on a relaxing environment to sip your coffee and watch the world go by.
Kofra
Various locations in Norwich and Trowse
A staple of Norwich, you have several locations to choose from which means you're never too far from a delicious coffee experience. They use a process called 'resting' to really get every drop of flavour out of each bean and you can definitely taste the difference.
Piece of Cake
Coltishall
Coffee and cake are our next venue's speciality. Much of their produce is sourced locally, including coffee from the wonderful Calypso Coffee in North Walsham. They also do an excellent afternoon tea if you're feeling decadent.
Mixsmiths
Gorleston-on-sea
New for 2021, this is a spot where you can grab an artisan coffee, go for a walk, and return for a speciality cocktail in the evening. With a great range of beans, they're currently serving beans roasted by Strangers in Norwich (scroll down for more about them).
North Sea Coffee Co.
Cromer
You won't find a friendlier spot for you caffeine shot that North Sea. All the coffee is roasted within a few miles of the shop so you can rest easy about those pesky air miles. They also have some great merchandise to take home after your visit from jumpers to keepcups.
Number 14
Wroxham
With their own unique blend, this is a great spot for a cuppa whatever the time or weather. This is a family run business in the heart of the Broads so why not grab your coffee to go and take a stroll by the water.
Strangers Coffee
Norwich
If you want to chat about coffee with knowledgeable and friendly people, then Strangers is the place for you. Not only do they have a dedicated roastery right here in the city, but they have just opened a new shop on All Saints Green for your enjoyment.
