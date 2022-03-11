5 Mother's Day lunch menus to try in Kent

Celebrate Mother's Day in the best way possible by having a hearty meal with the whole family at one of these pubs and restaurants in Kent.

The Barn Yard

Celebrate Mother's Day at The Barn Yard with their special three-course Mother's Day menu that includes dishes such as cream of roasted plum tomato and fresh basil soup, cider pulled pork and pavlova. Pricing is at £25.95 per adult and £15 per child (under 10) with a £10 pp deposit to secure booking.

Alternatively, there is also a Mother's Day Afternoon tea available on Saturday and Sunday for £27 per person with a £10 pp deposit.

Where: Oak Ln, Upchurch, Sittingbourne ME9 7EZ

When: Sunday 27th March between 12 pm and 5 pm, pre-bookings only

More information: www.the-barnyard.com/mothers-day-lunch





The Sportsman

Offering just one menu of 5 courses, The Sportsman serves the best local ingredients in seasonal dishes that can change daily. This means picking menus to suit the flavours of the moment from recipes collected over 20 years and intertwined with new and fresh dishes conjured up in the kitchen. The current pricing for the tasting menu is £65 per person.

This year, the Sportsman earned themselves a spot at number 6 on the coveted Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs awards and a Michelin star in this years' Michelin Guide, so there's no better time to try out their food than now - if you can book a table!

Where: The Sportsman, Faversham Road, Seasalter, Whitstable, Kent CT5 4BP

When: Sunday food service is between 12.30 pm and 2.45 pm

More information: www.thesportsmanseasalter.co.uk





The Smugglers

The Mother's Day lunch menu at The Smugglers is available on both Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March. It includes a mouth-watering lineup of traditional comfort food sure to delight the whole family, from luscious lamb shanks to a delectable nut roast followed by a whole host of deserts. Pricing is set at £30 per adult and £13.50 per child, with a £10 non-refundable deposit per person required.

Where: 212 Canterbury Rd, Birchington CT7 9AQ

When: Saturday 26th March between 12 pm and 8.30 pm and Sunday 27th March between 12 pm and 7 pm

More information: www.smugglersbirchington.co.uk/mothersday





Indian Essence

Mums can start the meal off with a Mothers Day Rose petal and lychee bellini and explore a menu packed with so many delicious options that it might actually be impossible to choose a dish for each course! Pricing is set at £38 per person.

Where: Indian Essence by Atul Kochhar, 176-178 Petts Wood Rd, Petts Wood, Kent BR5 1LG

When: Sunday 27th March from 12 pm to 2.45 pm and 3 pm to 5.45 pm

More information: www.indianessence.co.uk





Twig and Spoon

Treat mum to a 3-course meal at Twig and Spoon on Mothering Sunday this year between 12 pm and 3 pm. The menu boasts a whole host of delicious dishes to delight any dietary preference, from a roast sirloin of beef for the carnivores to a mushroom, walnut and blue cheese wellington for the vegetarian. Pre-booking is essential, and pricing is at £34.95 per person with a £5 deposit per person required.

Where: Ash Ln, Ash, West Kingsdown, Sevenoaks TN15 7EG

More information: www.twigandspoon.co.uk/mothers-day-lunch





