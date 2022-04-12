Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

4 fabulous homes... in the Norfolk Broads

Author Picture Icon

Dominic Castle

Published: 11:51 AM April 12, 2022
The front of Cobwebs, a thatched 7-bedroom home for sale on the River Bure in Wroxham

The property is accessed by a bridge over a large ornamental pond - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Property editor Rebecca MacNaughton with four great homes on the market in the Norfolk Broads

Wroxham 
Beech Road 
Guide price: £3,000,000 
Waterside Estate Agents, 01692 670400 
watersideestateagents.co.uk 

This seven-bedroom home occupies a tranquil yet commanding position on the banks of the River Bure in Wroxham and comes with a private mooring basin, two wet boathouses and around five and a half acres of gorgeous gardens and grounds – including its own woodland water garden. 

Country-style kitchen with river views in a 7-bed home for sale in Wroxham on the Norfolk Broads

The kitchen - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

It had been divided into separate homes but has since been re-combined to offer versatile living space, complete with a large kitchen/breakfast room and lots of entertaining space. 

Naturally, due to its location, the property offers some amazing views, with full-height bay windows and French doors maximising its light and space. 

Large split level living space with large windows and river views in a £3m house for sale

One of the main reception spaces - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

A dressing room and en suite is included with the master bedroom, and on the decking outside there is a sunken hot tub and separate Hydropool swim spa.

Outside, it has two separate gated driveways, a five-car garage and a south-facing front garden, complete with a large ornamental pond and a footbridge leading up to the front door. 

The spacious grounds of Forge Cottage

The spacious grounds of Forge Cottage - Credit: Savills/Nick England

Thorpe St Andrew 
Yarmouth Road 
Guide price: £595,000 
Savills, 01603 229229 
savills.com 

Forge Cottage, off Yarmouth Road, dates back to the 19th century and is packed with character. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022
  2. 2 Chef Greg Anderson, Norfolk's newest Michelin-starred chef
  3. 3 Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and small installation kit worth £890
  1. 4 Everything you didn't know about the humble Cornish Pasty (and how to make one)
  2. 5 Win a brand new Cotswolds edition Monopoly board game
  3. 6 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  4. 7 Exciting Easter egg hunts in Kent 2022
  5. 8 12 things to do in Derbyshire during Easter
  6. 9 10 things to do in Cheshire during Easter
  7. 10 Noddy Holder's wife: my guide to being married to a rock star

It is located near River Green, in the popular suburb of Thorpe St Andrew, and enjoys a large plot of around a third of an acre with pretty well-maintained gardens. 

The kitchen area in Forge Cottage

The kitchen area in Forge Cottage - Credit: Savills/Nick England

Accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes an entrance hall, L-shaped sitting room, snug and open-plan kitchen and dining room on the ground floor, as well as a bedroom, shower room and conservatory. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom. 

The lounge of Forge Cottage

The lounge of Forge Cottage - Credit: Savills/Nick England

The property also comes with a range of outbuildings, including the former forge, and could offer further potential for development. 

Viewpoint Mews has real presence

Viewpoint Mews has real presence - Credit: Brown & Co

Beccles 
Viewpoint Mews 
Guide price: £315,000 
Brown&Co, 01603 629871 
brown-co.com 

This four-bedroom home straddles the Norfolk-Suffolk border and offers spectacular views over the Waveney Valley. 

Plenty of room round the table at Viewpoint Mews

Plenty of room round the table at Viewpoint Mews - Credit: Brown & Co

It is Grade II listed and was built around 1776. It was originally used as a workhouse before being converted into a family home in 1987, and is now offered for sale for the first time in over 20 years. 

Inside, the accommodation is well-arranged over four floors and includes an entrance hall, drawing room - complete with a cosy wood-burner and fitted shelving - and a separate cloakroom and boot room. 

The lounge space in Viewpoint Mews

The lounge space in Viewpoint Mews - Credit: Brown & Co

The kitchen/dining room is positioned on the lower ground floor and includes a good range of integrated appliances and its own pantry, while the four good-sized bedrooms are located on the top two floors. 

Outside there is a private walled garden, featuring lawns and a terrace, and two allocated parking spaces. 
 

Riversdale House has an impressive front elevation

Riversdale House has an impressive front elevation - Credit: Sowerbys

Barton Turf 
Hall Road 
Guide price: £1,500,000 
Sowerbys, 01603 761441 
sowerbys.com 

The one-acre grounds around Riversdale House are a key feature, as they include a well-appointed double boathouse, 100ft of private mooring and 75ft of access to Lime Kiln Dyke, which leads on to Barton Broad. 

The classic style of Riversdale House

The classic style of Riversdale House - Credit: Sowerbys

Within the house, accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes five bedrooms, three bath/shower rooms and three reception spaces – including a beautiful sitting room with a wood-burning stove and an impressive octagonal garden room, which enjoys lovely views over the gardens. 

An Aga is the central feature of the kitchen

An Aga is the central feature of the kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen is handcrafted from ash and includes lots of storage space as well as granite worktops and a traditional Aga.  

There is substantial parking outside, as well as a double cart lodge and a triple garage, with one section currently used as a gym. The garden is well-maintained and features a raised pond, kitchen garden and terrace with a pergola, plus extensive lawns and a waterside area. 

Norfolk Magazine
Property of the Week
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Cotswolds Monopoly pieces

Cotswold Life

The first look at the Cotswolds edition of Monopoly

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The two abandoned mines of Botallack rise out of the cliff faces, below waves crash against the rock

Cornwall Life

Cornwall walk named best in the South West

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
A group of people in a field dressed in old-fashioned farming clothes.

Devon Life

Devon is the star of new reality TV show The Simpler Life

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Agutter, right, revisits her role at Bobbi in The Railway Children Return, pictured with Sheridan Smith who plays Cilla

Yorkshire Life | Video

New Railway Children film trailer features stunning Yorkshire locations

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon