4 fabulous Norfolk coast homes for sale

Property editor Rebecca MacNaughton picks four lovely Norfolk coastal homes currently on the market

Great Yarmouth

Offers in excess of £375,000

Minors & Brady, 01493 493244

minorsandbrady.co.uk

The Shakespeare Road home kitchen and dining space - Credit: Minors & Brady

This newly-renovated end-terrace in Great Yarmouth could be the perfect family home, as it boasts beautiful sea views and four good-sized double bedrooms.

Accommodation includes a generous lounge, bright kitchen and dining space and two modern bathrooms, as well as an outbuilding which is currently used as a workspace.

The spacious sitting room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The loft has been converted into a fourth bedroom and is accessed off the landing, which also has a double-glazed door to the front and access to a balcony which offers sea views.

Outside there is a low maintenance garden and ample off-road parking for up to five vehicles.

Handsome Claremont House in sought-after Blakeney - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Blakeney

Guide price: £850,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602

struttandparker.com

Claremont House is a handsome, double-fronted period home, built of flint and brick and nestled right in the heart of one of north Norfolk's most sought-after coastal villages.

The dining room in Claremont House - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Living space includes two traditional reception rooms, which sit either side of the entrance hall, and a large open-plan kitchen and dining room which is located at the rear. The ground floor also has a guest cloakroom, utility space and plenty of storage.

There are four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, with the master bedroom and en suite bathroom on the floor above.

Making the most of the space at Claremont House - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Outside there is a large walled garden with a sun terrace, lawn area and a brick and flint shed.

The delightful mature gardens - Credit: watsons

Cromer

Guide price: £600,000

Watsons, 01603 950230

watsons-property.co.uk

This charming, Edwardian-era family home sits back from the road and is hidden behind beautiful mature gardens off a main route into Cromer.

One of the bedrooms in the Cromer home - Credit: Watsons

Its family-sized living spaces include a modern fitted kitchen and dining and sitting rooms, as well as four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom with a roll-top bath.

The master suite also has the added benefit of its own private balcony and there are many period features throughout, including impressive feature fireplaces and picture rails.

This Cromer property is well hidden - Credit: Watsons

Outside there is parking for up to two vehicles, gardens to the front, side and rear and two fully powered garages, including one with the added benefit of a hayloft.

The flint-faced Stiffkey house - Credit: Sowerbys

Stiffkey

Guide price: £2,200,000

Sowerbys, 01328 618022

sowerbys.com

Birkbeck House occupies an elevated position overlooking the marshes and, over the past eight years, has been the subject of a careful renovation to mix its Georgian charm with a more contemporary edge.

The sitting room in Birkbeck House - Credit: Sowerbys

Highlights include its bespoke sash windows, beautiful mosaic floor in the entrance hall and the new bi-fold doors which open up the front of the kitchen to offer gorgeous views over the valley.

It also has three bedrooms, a balcony and a vaulted sitting room which is the perfect space for larger gatherings.

Stylish space in this Stiffkey home - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside there is a garage with adjoining studio and lovely, well-stocked gardens.













