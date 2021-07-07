See inside this £1 million converted barn in the Forest of Bowland

Published: 2:12 PM July 7, 2021

Chadwicks Barn is set in a quiet rural position with beautiful long-distance views to the open countryside. - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

A glorious family home with old-school charm and surrounded by rolling fields.

Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland

What: An exceptional family home set in a quiet rural position with beautiful long-distance views to the open countryside.

Inside: Dining hallway, superb open lounge, bespoke living kitchen with handmade fitted furniture, a master bedroom suite and three further bedrooms, plus a study.

Outside: The property has a private driveway, carport, garden areas to the front and side, lovely outdoor barbecue area and summer dining facility.

Price: £1,075,000

Contact: MSW Hewetsons, 01200 424142,

mswhewetsons.co.uk

Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Lounge - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Lounge - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Kitchen - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Bedroom - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Bedroom - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Bathroom - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Wine cellar- Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons