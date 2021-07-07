See inside this £1 million converted barn in the Forest of Bowland
Published: 2:12 PM July 7, 2021
- Credit: MSW Hewetsons
A glorious family home with old-school charm and surrounded by rolling fields.
Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland
What: An exceptional family home set in a quiet rural position with beautiful long-distance views to the open countryside.
Inside: Dining hallway, superb open lounge, bespoke living kitchen with handmade fitted furniture, a master bedroom suite and three further bedrooms, plus a study.
Outside: The property has a private driveway, carport, garden areas to the front and side, lovely outdoor barbecue area and summer dining facility.
Price: £1,075,000
Contact: MSW Hewetsons, 01200 424142,
mswhewetsons.co.uk
