Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this £1 million converted barn in the Forest of Bowland

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 2:12 PM July 7, 2021   
Chadwicks Barn is set in a quiet rural position with beautiful long-distance views to the open count

Chadwicks Barn is set in a quiet rural position with beautiful long-distance views to the open countryside. - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

A glorious family home with old-school charm and surrounded by rolling fields.

Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland

What: An exceptional family home set in a quiet rural position with beautiful long-distance views to the open countryside. 

Inside: Dining hallway, superb open lounge, bespoke living kitchen with handmade fitted furniture, a master bedroom suite and three further bedrooms, plus a study.

Outside: The property has a private driveway, carport, garden areas to the front and side, lovely outdoor barbecue area and summer dining facility. 

Price: £1,075,000 
Contact: MSW Hewetsons, 01200 424142, 
mswhewetsons.co.uk

Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland

Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Lounge - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland

Lounge - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Lounge - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland

Lounge - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Kitchen - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland

Kitchen - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Bedroom - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland

Bedroom - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Bedroom - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland

Bedroom - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Bathroom - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland

Bathroom - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Wine cellar - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland

Wine cellar- Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Views from the garden - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland

Views from the garden - Chadwicks Barn, Bolton By Bowland - Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Most Read

  1. 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  2. 2 11 of the best cafes on the Sussex coast
  3. 3 Win a 2-night hotel stay in Central London with the Doyle Collection
  1. 4 The 8 independent bookshops you have to visit in Devon
  2. 5 Wild swimming spots in Kent
  3. 6 Heard of St Albans wine?
  4. 7 10 of the best beaches for swimming in Devon
  5. 8 28 hidden gardens to visit in Bury St Edmunds
  6. 9 17 of the best things to do in Essex for free
  7. 10 9 things you probably didn't know about Guildford
Lancashire Life
Lancashire

Don't Miss

Draycott Hotel, London

Cheshire Life | Win

Win a luxury break at The Draycott Hotel in Chelsea

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
Visit Isles of Scilly

Devon Life | Win

WIN a holiday to the Isles of Scilly worth £1000

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Padley Gorge by Keith Meredith

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
Ashford-in-the-Water

Derbyshire Life | Opinion

Five of the best Peak District villages to visit

Nathan Fearn

person
Comments powered by Disqus