Four fabulous homes... in the countryside
- Credit: Savills
Salhouse
Station Road
Guide price: £625,000
Savills, 01603 229229
savills.com
The Paddocks is nestled in one of the most sought-after villages in the Norfolk Broads and offers a unique opportunity to renovate a much-loved period home.
It currently comprises two reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and four bedrooms, which all sit under a pretty thatched roof.
The property is set back from the road, off a lengthy brick weave driveway. There are ample well-maintained gardens to the front and the rear overlooks pleasant fields and horse paddocks.
In total the grounds extend to just over to acres. To the east the property has its own paddock, which could suit a variety of uses.
Aylsham
Cromer Road
Price: £900,000
Arnolds Keys, 01263 658028
arnoldskeys.com
This Grade II listed townhouse dates back to the 17th century, perhaps later, and offers an entrance hall and three good-sized reception rooms complete with beautiful feature fireplaces to cosy up in front of.
Most Read
- 1 Win a holiday worth up to £1,000
- 2 6 easy walks for beginners in the Peak District
- 3 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
- 4 Win a year's supply of cleaning products
- 5 Win a bumper prize of the South West’s best food and drink
- 6 10 of the best villages in Devon
- 7 Win a unique candles and country house prize
- 8 Sex, aristocracy and gambling: Secrets of 10 St Albans landmarks
- 9 Jane McDonald: My favourite Yorkshire places
- 10 Win a tropical trip for two to Mauritius
The kitchen is well-fitted and has a cooker and space and plumbing for a fridge/freezer and washing machine, as well as a built-in pantry cupboard.
Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom, and two further bedrooms are located on the second floor. Both of these share access to another bathroom and boast wooden floors, huge vaulted ceilings and exposed beams and brickwork.
Outside, the relaxing gardens extend to around half an acre and include a pond, pretty flower borders and a timber summerhouse.
Alburgh
Low Road
Guide price: £1,500,000
Savills, 01603 229229
savills.com
Traditional materials have been used, where possible, to preserve and update this 16th century farmhouse, which is known as Ivy Farm and boasts beautiful exposed beams and rustic brick fireplaces.
The accommodation includes a conservatory, drawing room, sitting room, snug, kitchen, breakfast room and cinema suite on the ground floor, alongside five upstairs bedrooms, two en suites and a family bathroom.
Around nine acres of sprawling grounds surround the property, including a sweeping driveway and pretty cottage gardens to the front, and a separate farm driveway, paddock and wildlife pond to the west.
There is also an orchard, two walled flower and herb gardens and several outbuildings which could offer lots of potential for new owners.
Whinburgh
Shop Street
Price: £950,000
Sowerbys, 01362 693591
sowerbys.com
This four-bedroom thatched cottage sits in around 1.25 acres and would be ideal for nature lovers, as its grounds include a wildlife pond and a large paddock.
It was constructed in 2015 by a local thatcher, who combined cosy spaces with a modern finish, and offers a sitting room, garden room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor, plus a separate breakfast space and a shower room.
The four bedrooms are located on the first floor and are served by a good-sized family bathroom, although the master suite also has the added benefit of its own bathroom and dressing room.
Within the grounds there is also a patio and a raised vegetable garden. The cart lodge functions as a garage and has a toilet, storage room and office space.