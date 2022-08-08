Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this luxurious near Ormskirk on the market for £1.3 million

Logo Icon

Paul Mackenzie

Published: 6:00 PM August 8, 2022
Greetby Hill is just five minutes from Ormskirk town centre

Greetby Hill is just five minutes from Ormskirk town centre - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

This beautiful luxury home has superb fitness facilities and stylish contemporary living spaces

This luxurious multi-level home has an indoor swimming pool and steam room, gym and entertainment level. It stands in a private plot with a large garden and open countryside views.

There are beautiful high-specification contemporary interiors throughout, with an open-plan kitchen living area, large lounge, separate bedroom suite with reception and four further bedrooms.

The stunning house is surrounded by open fields to the rear with private and secluded gardens and it is just a five minute away from Ormskirk town centre. 

Price: OIEO £1,300,000 

Contact: Jackson-Stops Lancashire and the Sefton Coast, 01704 651029, jackson-stops.co.uk

The swimming pool

The swimming pool - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

The interiors are light, airy and spacious

The interiors are light, airy and spacious - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

The bathroom

The bathroom - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk


