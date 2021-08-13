Four fabulous Norfolk coastal homes for sale

Published: 4:10 PM August 13, 2021

Blakeney

New Road

£895,000

Sowerbys, 01263 710777

This beautiful three-bedroom home is one of just seven properties to be finished at Fleur Homes’ new development in Blakeney.

The properties are all built to combine traditional brick and flint exteriors with contemporary living spaces, and offer stylish finishes and high-spec appliances, all in an enviable location a short walk from the quayside.

Plot 7 offers an open-plan kitchen diner, utility room, cloakroom, sitting room and snug on the ground floor. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, as well as an en suite to the master.

The property also has parking for up to two cars and a west-facing rear garden with a patio.

*Please note that pictures are of a previous Fleur Homes development.

Hunstanton

Austin Road

Offers in excess of £800,000

William H Brown, 01485 534506

One of around 16 ‘Arts and Crafts’ properties in Hunstanton, this eight-bedroom semi-detached home is situated in a sought-after location, enjoying lovely views over Boston Square towards the sea.

The property has also been previously used as a guesthouse and includes separate self-contained accommodation on the ground floor, comprising an en suite bedroom, lounge and kitchen. There are also two additional reception rooms.

Parking is available outside where there is also a good-sized garden with outdoor seating. The garden also contains summerhouse, which is fully powered.

Southrepps

Thorpe Road

Price: £425,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950174

This lovely brick and flint character home offers the best of both worlds, as it’s situated in a rural Norfolk village but only around five miles from the sea.

Its accommodation is well-presented and its spacious rooms offer a light and airy feel to include a lounge, dining room, kitchen and utility room on the ground floor. On the first floor there are three double bedrooms, plus a family bathroom and an en suite to the master.

A brick-weave driveway and garage provide ample off-road parking and there is a large enclosed garden at the rear.

Felbrigg

Hall Road

Offers in excess of £815,000

William H Brown Select, 01603 950112

This two-storey home has been converted out of a former bungalow and occupies a lovely elevated position between Cromer and the Felbrigg Estate. Highlights are its five spacious bedrooms, including the master suite on the ground floor, a generous sitting room and a bright and spacious ‘live-in’ kitchen with full-height windows.

There is also the potential to convert the existing first-floor study area into a further bedroom or sitting room.

Outside, a large sweeping driveway provides ample off-road parking and the gardens have been well-maintained, featuring a large terrace, summerhouse and specimen trees.