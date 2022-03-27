City living at its finest
Rebecca MacNaughton
- Credit: Sowerbys
Rebecca MacNaughton shows us this fabulous Norwich home, on the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with Sowerbys.
This ‘upside down’ penthouse is located off St George’s Street, just a short walk from the centre of Norwich.
It’s ideal for those who want to make the most of city life, whether that’s fine dining, history, culture or pretty walks, as The Last Wine Bar, Norwich Playhouse and Cinema City are all close by. It’s also just moments away from the river and the historic cobbled streets of Elm Hill and Tombland.
The apartment is located on the top floor of the popular Leather House development, and is accessed by stairs in the communal entrance or via the lift. It occupies the third and fourth floors of the building, so enjoys lovely views over the Cathedral and the city's rooftops, as well as its own roof top garden.
Within the apartment, accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes a reception hall, master bedroom with en suite, three further double bedrooms and a separate family bathroom.
The main living areas are situated on the floor above and are bathed in lots of natural light.
The sitting room has a huge vaulted ceiling and leads out to the roof top garden, which offers fantastic views. There is also a separate dining room and a well-fitted kitchen.
Permit parking is available.
Sowerbys
Old Bank of England Court
Norwich
01603 761441
sowerbys.com