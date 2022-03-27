Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

City living at its finest 

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:21 PM March 27, 2022
The Leather House in Norwich

The Leather House in Norwich - Credit: Sowerbys

Rebecca MacNaughton shows us this fabulous Norwich home, on the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with Sowerbys.

This ‘upside down’ penthouse is located off St George’s Street, just a short walk from the centre of Norwich. 

It’s ideal for those who want to make the most of city life, whether that’s fine dining, history, culture or pretty walks, as The Last Wine Bar, Norwich Playhouse and Cinema City are all close by. It’s also just moments away from the river and the historic cobbled streets of Elm Hill and Tombland.  

The hallway

The hallway - Credit: Sowerbys

The apartment is located on the top floor of the popular Leather House development, and is accessed by stairs in the communal entrance or via the lift. It occupies the third and fourth floors of the building, so enjoys lovely views over the Cathedral and the city's rooftops, as well as its own roof top garden. 

The sitting room 

The sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

Within the apartment, accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes a reception hall, master bedroom with en suite, three further double bedrooms and a separate family bathroom. 

The dining room

The dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

The main living areas are situated on the floor above and are bathed in lots of natural light.  

The kitchen

The kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room has a huge vaulted ceiling and leads out to the roof top garden, which offers fantastic views. There is also a separate dining room and a well-fitted kitchen. 

Permit parking is available. 

Sowerbys 
Old Bank of England Court 
Norwich 
01603 761441 
sowerbys.com 

Norfolk Magazine
Property Secrets
Norfolk

