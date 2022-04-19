See inside Singletons Farm in Midge Hall on the market for £1.8 million

Singletons Farm stands in about 6.7 acres of land - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

This large and beautiful home is ideal for entertaining and has wonderful equestrian facilities

Singletons Farm, Midge Hall, Leyland

This exceptional home, which extends to in excess of 8700 square feet, is surrounded by natural beauty and provides the perfect equestrian retreat in a totally private setting.

The spacious sitting room - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Highlights include a lounge, sitting room, dining room, a bespoke kitchen, a utility room, a two piece wc and a separate cloak room, five magnificent bedrooms with dressing rooms and en-suite facilities, and a separate three piece family bathroom.

The bespoke kitchen is at the heart of the home - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

The conservatory looks out over the beautiful gardens - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

The jewel in the crown of this fabulous estate is the entertainment suite which combines with the pool house, glass roofed conservatory and sun room to provide over 2100 square feet of recreational space that makes entertaining a dream.

Take the plunge - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

The house has impressive leisure facilities - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

The house stands in almost seven acres of land which includes formal gardens, a professional grade tennis court, wild gardens, a zen garden, ornamental ponds, a variety of summer houses, woodland with over 7000 trees, and a detached double garage.

The professional grade tennis court - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

The grounds are large and varied - Credit: Daniel Holdbrook

The sunny terrace - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

There are also outstanding equestrian facilities which include a brick built five bay stable block, a tractor shed/feed store, a horses’ wash room and rug store. There are also four large timber built stables to house eight large horses. The stable block also includes a fully equipped tack room with fully fitted shower room as well as a kitchen.

Singletons Farm is ideal for horse lovers - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Guide price: £1,800,000

Contact: Arnold & Phillips Estate Agents, 01257 241173, arnoldandphillips.com