See inside Singletons Farm in Midge Hall on the market for £1.8 million
Paul Mackenzie
- Credit: Arnold & Phillips
This large and beautiful home is ideal for entertaining and has wonderful equestrian facilities
Singletons Farm, Midge Hall, Leyland
This exceptional home, which extends to in excess of 8700 square feet, is surrounded by natural beauty and provides the perfect equestrian retreat in a totally private setting.
Highlights include a lounge, sitting room, dining room, a bespoke kitchen, a utility room, a two piece wc and a separate cloak room, five magnificent bedrooms with dressing rooms and en-suite facilities, and a separate three piece family bathroom.
The jewel in the crown of this fabulous estate is the entertainment suite which combines with the pool house, glass roofed conservatory and sun room to provide over 2100 square feet of recreational space that makes entertaining a dream.
The house stands in almost seven acres of land which includes formal gardens, a professional grade tennis court, wild gardens, a zen garden, ornamental ponds, a variety of summer houses, woodland with over 7000 trees, and a detached double garage.
There are also outstanding equestrian facilities which include a brick built five bay stable block, a tractor shed/feed store, a horses’ wash room and rug store. There are also four large timber built stables to house eight large horses. The stable block also includes a fully equipped tack room with fully fitted shower room as well as a kitchen.
Guide price: £1,800,000
Contact: Arnold & Phillips Estate Agents, 01257 241173, arnoldandphillips.com