Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside Singletons Farm in Midge Hall on the market for £1.8 million

Logo Icon

Paul Mackenzie

Published: 6:00 PM April 19, 2022
Singletons Farm stands in about 6.7 acres of land

Singletons Farm stands in about 6.7 acres of land - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

This large and beautiful home is ideal for entertaining and has wonderful equestrian facilities

Singletons Farm, Midge Hall, Leyland 

This exceptional home, which extends to in excess of 8700 square feet, is surrounded by natural beauty and provides the perfect equestrian retreat in a totally private setting.

The spacious sitting room

The spacious sitting room - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Highlights include a lounge, sitting room, dining room, a bespoke kitchen, a utility room, a two piece wc and a separate cloak room, five magnificent bedrooms with dressing rooms and en-suite facilities, and a separate three piece family bathroom.

The bespoke kitchen is at the heart of the home

The bespoke kitchen is at the heart of the home - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

The conservatory looks out over the beautiful gardens

The conservatory looks out over the beautiful gardens - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

The jewel in the crown of this fabulous estate is the entertainment suite which combines with the pool house, glass roofed conservatory and sun room to provide over 2100 square feet of recreational space that makes entertaining a dream.

Take the plunge

Take the plunge - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

The house has impressive leisure facilities

The house has impressive leisure facilities - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

The house stands in almost seven acres of land which includes formal gardens, a professional grade tennis court, wild gardens, a zen garden, ornamental ponds, a variety of summer houses, woodland with over 7000 trees, and a detached double garage.

The professional grade tennis court

The professional grade tennis court - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

The grounds are large and varied

The grounds are large and varied - Credit: Daniel Holdbrook

The sunny terrace

The sunny terrace - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

There are also outstanding equestrian facilities which include a brick built five bay stable block, a tractor shed/feed store, a horses’ wash room and rug store. There are also four large timber built stables to house eight large horses. The stable block also includes a fully equipped tack room with fully fitted shower room as well as a kitchen.

Singletons Farm is ideal for horse lovers

Singletons Farm is ideal for horse lovers - Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Most Read

  1. 1 10 reasons you should visit Canterbury
  2. 2 Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and small installation kit worth £890
  3. 3 Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest near the Peak District
  1. 4 Win an original watercolour painting of Manuden
  2. 5 Try out this bluebell walk through Angmering woods
  3. 6 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  4. 7 Win a dog-friendly stay at Wotton House in Dorking
  5. 8 Win a brand new Cotswolds edition Monopoly board game
  6. 9 Win a super styling prize, a day at the races and £200 to spend at Jarrold! 
  7. 10 Why I love walking in Dovedale

Guide price: £1,800,000 

Contact: Arnold & Phillips Estate Agents, 01257 241173, arnoldandphillips.com 

Lancashire Life

Don't Miss

little boy with no face visible holding basket full of colorful easter eggs standing on the grass in

Hertfordshire Life

Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022

Richard Young

person
Bradley Walsh and the BAE Vantare

Essex Life

Bradley Walsh: A licence to thrill

Hannah Gildart

Logo Icon
Why not treat the kids to the Bunny Bonanza at the Heights of Abraham

Derbyshire Life

12 things to do in Derbyshire during Easter

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Play the games at Tatton Park this Easter

Cheshire Life

10 things to do in Cheshire during Easter

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon