Breath-taking Mawdesley home with six bedrooms and over two acres of land
- Credit: arnoldandphillips.com
This lovely detached family home is any garden lovers dream, with 2.5 acres of glorious greenery.
What: This elegant, warm and welcoming detached family home rests in a fabulous position, surrounded by farmland and set amongst around 2.5 acres of stunning formal grounds.
Inside: Highlights include six bedrooms (four with en suites), eight reception rooms and a large dining kitchen.
Outside: Gated access, cobbled forecourt and detached double garage along with breath-taking park-like rear gardens with manicured lawns, mature trees and large garden pond. Further land including woodland and a paddock totalling just over two acres is available by separate negotiation.
Price: On application.
Contact: Arnold & Phillips Estate Agents, 01695 570 102, arnoldandphillips.com
