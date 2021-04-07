Published: 2:24 PM April 7, 2021

The elegant family home sits in a fabulous position. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

This lovely detached family home is any garden lovers dream, with 2.5 acres of glorious greenery.



What: This elegant, warm and welcoming detached family home rests in a fabulous position, surrounded by farmland and set amongst around 2.5 acres of stunning formal grounds.

Inside: Highlights include six bedrooms (four with en suites), eight reception rooms and a large dining kitchen.

Outside: Gated access, cobbled forecourt and detached double garage along with breath-taking park-like rear gardens with manicured lawns, mature trees and large garden pond. Further land including woodland and a paddock totalling just over two acres is available by separate negotiation.

Price: On application.

Contact: Arnold & Phillips Estate Agents, 01695 570 102, arnoldandphillips.com

The welcoming family home is surrounded by farmland and set amongst 2.5 acres of lovely gardens. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

A further 2.2 acres is available by separate negotiation. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

The detached property features eight reception rooms. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

The large dining kitchen is a particular highlight. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

