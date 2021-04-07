Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

Breath-taking Mawdesley home with six bedrooms and over two acres of land

person

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 2:24 PM April 7, 2021   
The elegant family home sits in a fabulous position.

The elegant family home sits in a fabulous position. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

This lovely detached family home is any garden lovers dream, with 2.5 acres of glorious greenery.


What: This elegant, warm and welcoming detached family home rests in a fabulous position, surrounded by farmland and set amongst around 2.5 acres of stunning formal grounds. 

Inside: Highlights include six bedrooms (four with en suites), eight reception rooms and a large dining kitchen.

Outside: Gated access, cobbled forecourt and detached double garage along with breath-taking park-like rear gardens with manicured lawns, mature trees and large garden pond. Further land including woodland and a paddock totalling just over two acres is available by separate negotiation.

Price: On application.

Contact: Arnold & Phillips Estate Agents, 01695 570 102, arnoldandphillips.com

The welcoming family home is surrounded by farmland and set amongst 2.5 acres of lovely gardens.

The welcoming family home is surrounded by farmland and set amongst 2.5 acres of lovely gardens. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

A further 2.2 acres is available by separate negotiation.

A further 2.2 acres is available by separate negotiation. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

The welcoming family home is surrounded by farmland and set amongst 2.5 acres of lovely gardens.

The welcoming family home is surrounded by farmland and set amongst 2.5 acres of lovely gardens. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

The welcoming family home is surrounded by farmland and set amongst 2.5 acres of lovely gardens.

The welcoming family home is surrounded by farmland and set amongst 2.5 acres of lovely gardens. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

The detached property features eight reception rooms.

The detached property features eight reception rooms. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

The large dining kitchen is a particular highlight.

The large dining kitchen is a particular highlight. - Credit: arnoldandphillips.com

SUBSCRIBE: To Lancashire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county

READ MORE: Nook Farm Cottage - a beautiful global garden in Mawdesley

Lancashire Life

Don't Miss

Padley Gorge by Keith Meredith

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
Essex Easter egg hunts: Some events are back on for 2021 as lockdown restrictions start to lift

Essex Life

Easter egg hunts in Essex for post-lockdown family fun

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon
The Bluebells of Arger Fen & Spouse's Vale

Suffolk Magazine

Bluebell walks in Suffolk: Beautiful spring woodlands to explore

Evie Mcgrory

person
Little Wix Woods with bluebells

Surrey Life

8 of the best places for a bluebell walk in Surrey

Harriet Danhash

person
Comments powered by Disqus