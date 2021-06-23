9 of the best Tennis courts and clubs in Hampshire

Published: 12:51 PM June 23, 2021

Get inspired by Wimbledon and check out these tennis courts and tennis clubs in Hampshire - Credit: Julian Schiemann / Unsplash

With Wimbledon just around the corner, now is the time to up your tennis skills. Here are 9 fabulous Tennis courts and clubs in Hampshire for beginners or to get you back into the game

Kingsgate Lawn Tennis Club

1 Domum Rd, Winchester SO23 9NN

Just outside of the Winchester city centre, Kingsgate Lawn Tennis Club has six courts available, four of which have floodlights. They also offer coaching sessions if you're a beginner or if you fancy levelling up your skills, and when your ready, you can also join tournaments and leagues. Find out more information here.

Milton Park

Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 8PR

As Milton Park is operated by the Portsmouth City Council, you can book one of the five courts by the hour and play for free. There's also a community cafe in the park where you can grab post-match coffee and unwind. Find out more information here.

CourtX

St Helens Parade, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 9RG

CourtX (formerly Canoe Lake Leisure) was created in 2013 to safeguard the existing grass courts and has since become one of Southsea's favourite locations for Tennis. CourtX operates on either a pay-and-play basis, or you can pay for a membership to reap all the benefits of the club.

The outdoor facilities include basketball and netball courts. There's also a modern pavilion that houses a bar and cultural activities and a cafe serving hot beverages, breakfast, lunch and snacks throughout the day. Find out more information here.

David Lloyd Southampton

Frogmore Lane, Off Brownhill Way, Southampton SO16 0XS

With 11 indoor and seven outdoor courts at the David Lloyd health club branch in Southampton, there's plenty of opportunities to get practising. You'll also find so many other sporting activities to take advantage of too. Find out more information here.

Totton & Eling Tennis Centre

Hanger Farm, Aikman Ln, Totton SO40 8FT

The eight floodlit tennis courts at Totton & Eling Tennis Centre are ready for pay-and-play and membership bookings as well as coaching sessions if you're looking for professional guidance to up your game as fast as possible. Find out more information here.

Totally Tennis

War Memorial Park/Crossborough Hill, Basingstoke RG21 4AG

At Totally Tennis, you can book one of the 4 indoor or 4 outdoor courts or if you are after coaching, then find a session with one of the clubs accredited coaches. There are plenty of opportunities to meet new people too with over 50's, mixed and improver sessions also available to book too. Find out more information here.

Andover Lawn Tennis Club

Era Park, Balksbury Hill, Upper Clatford, Andover SP11 7LW

The Andover Lawn Tennis Club was founded in 1936 and has grown and moved locations over the years, with the current indoor and outdoor courts being completed and opened in 2016. You can book a court on the online booking system, and you can also book coaching sessions provided by the JG Tennis Coaching Team. Find out more information here.

Denmead Tennis Club

King George Playing Fields, Ashling Park Rd, Denmead PO7 6EH

Whether you're looking to have some fun on the court or really want to improve your technique Denmead Tennis Club is a great place to start. You can hire the court for as little as £6 for an hour if you're not a member.

In terms of coaching, you can join the Sunday sessions, which are open to what the club deems 'Rusty Rackets and Improvers', so absolute beginners and players with a little experience under their belt. Denmead Tennis Club also runs a women-only session on Wednesdays for beginners. Click to find out more information.

Seacourt Tennis Club

20 Victoria Ave, Hayling Island PO11 9AJ

With facilities for indoor and outdoor Tennis and plenty of other interesting sports, such as Cricket, Badminton, Fencing and Squash, Seacourt Tennis Club is a fantastic location on Hayling Island to get your heart rate up. Then, afterwards, you can unwind with a session of yoga, Tai Chi or a meal at the onsite restaurant. Click here for membership information.

Read more of the best Hampshire content:

The best pick your own produce farms in Hampshire

13 of the best places to get coffee in Hampshire

7 ways to enjoy Hampshire's rivers this summer