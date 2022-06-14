7 of the best Tennis courts and clubs in Suffolk
With Wimbledon just around the corner, now is the time to up your tennis skills. Here are 7 fabulous Tennis courts and clubs in Suffolk for beginners or to get you back into the game
Abbey Gardens Tennis Courts
Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
Open to the public for booking, these two tennis courts in Bury St Edmunds have great views over the River Lark, Abbey Ruins and the Abbey Gardens which will only make a session of tennis even more enjoyable.
www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/AbbeyGardens
Felixstowe Lawn Tennis Club
Bath Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 7JN
Felixstowe Lawn Tennis Club has 9 grass courts which are open during the summer season and 9 floodlit courts of different materials open throughout the year. And if you are just getting started on your tennis journey there is an extensive coaching program for adults and juniors.
www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/FelixstoweLawnTennisClub
Ipswich Sports Club
Henley Rd, Ipswich, Suffolk IP1 4NJ
Ipswich Sports Club has 11 courts in total, 3 indoor courts, 8 floodlit courts and 3 of which are under the Air Dome between October and March. They have a variety of training programs as well as Tennis sessions for the visually impaired.
www.ipswichsportsclub.co.uk/tennis
Newmarket Tennis Club
Hamilton Road, Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 0NQ
Founded in 1948, the Newmarket Tennis Club is a non-profit club that promotes sportsmanship and community spirit. At the Tennis club, you can find 7 courts, 5 of which are floodlit and 3 of the courts are also covered by an Air Hall between October and the end of April, making Newmarket Tennis Club one of the only local clubs with indoor practise areas during the colder months.
www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/newmarkettennisclub
Southwold Tennis Club
Hotson Road, Southwold, Suffolk IP18 6BS
with around 200 members, Southwold Tennis Club is perfect for anyone wanting to incorporate their social life into their sporting pursuits. The club is home to 3 floodlit tennis courts which are available for members to use all year round.
www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/southwolddistricttennisclub
Woodbridge Tennis Club
Jetty Lane, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 4BA
The Woodbridge Tennis Club has 6 floodlit courts with a hard floor material meaning that you can play all year round no matter the time of day or the weather conditions.
www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/WoodbridgeTennisClub
Wortham Tennis Club
Long Green, Wortham, Suffolk IP22 1PT
As a three-time Suffolk LTA Club of the Year winner, Wortham Tennis Club is a rural club with a lot to offer and over 260 members! There are four floodlit hard courts, a clubhouse and plenty of opportunities to meet new people while playing.
