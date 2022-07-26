The Essex jeweller who showcases other creatives in her Thorpe-le-Soken gallery
- Credit: Ella Shepherd
Essex jewellery designer Marisa Arna has been based on Thorpe-le-Soken High Street since 1997. Starting off as a ceramicist, she sold her fine porcelain from here (as well as at high-end retailers like The Conran Shop and the V&A Museum shop). Marisa has always championed other creatives, and her shop soon transformed into a gallery showcasing glass, jewellery, textiles and art alongside her own work. Since retraining as a jeweller, her gallery and studio has been given a new lease of life. We catch up with Marisa to find out more...
Tell us about your background. How did you get into jewellery making?
I originally trained in Greece as a potter. Then in 2006, I started a short course in jewellery – it was the right time in my life, I guess. I got a taste for it and soon after I started getting further training and one-to-one tuition with jewellery professionals in both Birmingham and London. I read up on techniques and practised on my own for thousands of hours. It really became a passion and obsession for me; I have never looked back since!
What’s your jewellery style?
I’d call it contemporary, rather than trendy. I like my pieces to be timeless and easily wearable. I combine geometric patterns with a mixture of textures and precious alloy metals. Because everything is made by hand, I can make pieces with or without gemstones, but I like pieces that are light and with movement if possible. I try to challenge myself technically – there's no point in making what everyone else makes!
If you could design a piece of jewellery for a famous person, who would it be?
It has to be Annie Lennox. I have always loved her music, her voice, her iconic style – and the fact that she is a political activist and charity campaigner. She would be a dream client, and I would love to see her in my large Deco earrings in sterling silver.
Tell us about where you’re based in Essex...
My gallery and studio is based in the village of Thorpe-le-Soken in the Tendring District of Essex. It’s five miles away from the seaside town of Frinton-on-Sea. It’s such a great place to be based in the county; it has pubs, restaurants and country walks, but it’s only an hour and 20 minutes to London. I can easily get to some wonderful nearby seaside towns, as well as being just a short drive from Manningtree, Wivenhoe and Colchester.
What’s been the highlight of your career so far?
I have made jewellery for some very special people, but unfortunately, I can’t name them! In my job, I get to meet remarkable people from all walks of life and create something truly special for them.
