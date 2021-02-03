Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do

Beach of the Month: Porthbeor

Author Picture Icon

Carol Burns

Published: 10:48 AM February 3, 2021   
Portrait shot of Porthbeor Beach on the South Cornwall coast.

Porthbeor Beach on the Roseland Peninsula - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to secret beaches, The Roseland Peninsula has more than its fair share of deserted white sandy coves. Among the hardest to reach (and therefore most deserted) Porthbeor is owned by the National Trust. It is normally reached by a steep path which is currently closed. So why are we mentioning it? You can see it this lovely cove from the South West Cast Path on your way to nearby Towan beach or access it from the water.

Cornwall Life

Don't Miss

Wharf Side Wines

Yorkshire Life

Win a 12 bottle case of mixed wines and champagne from Wharf Side Wines

person
A stunning brass table lamp from Opulental

Yorkshire Life

Win a stunning brass table lamp from Opulental

person
Forest Lodge

Derbyshire Life | Win

Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest

GBL Competitions

Logo Icon
Small open window in a house with a countryside view. Windowsill seat underneath with decorative cushion.

Derbyshire Life | Promotion

A positive outlook for the housing market for 2021

Claire Sargent

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus