Beach of the Month: Porthbeor

Published: 10:48 AM February 3, 2021

When it comes to secret beaches, The Roseland Peninsula has more than its fair share of deserted white sandy coves. Among the hardest to reach (and therefore most deserted) Porthbeor is owned by the National Trust. It is normally reached by a steep path which is currently closed. So why are we mentioning it? You can see it this lovely cove from the South West Cast Path on your way to nearby Towan beach or access it from the water.