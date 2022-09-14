14 fantastic markets in Devon

Things To Do

From weekly to monthly markets, there's always somewhere to go in Devon.

Throughout the year there are plenty of places to visit around the county where you can shop till you drop. Markets are the perfect place to pick up anything from local produce fresh from the fields, to antiques and homeware. Devon has an abundance of markets to choose from, some which operate weekly, and others that happen less frequently.

Here is everything you need to know about the markets across Devon.

Axminster Country Market

When: Every Thursday, 8.30am – 12pm

Where: Masonic Hall, Axminster EX13 5AD

What to look out for: Craft, food, plants, vegetables, gifts, hampers, cakes, jewellery, craft, clothing.

Budleigh Salterton Farmers Market

When: Every last Friday of the month (except December), 9am – 1pm

Where: Town Hall, Station Road, Budleigh Salterton, EX9 6RJ

What to look out for: Artisan bread, meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, dairy products, crafts.

Crediton Farmers Market

When: Every first and third Saturday of the month, 10am – 1pm

Where: Market Street, Crediton, Devon EX17 2AJ

What to look out for: Fruit and veg, vegetarian food, cakes, pastries, cheese, meat, fresh juice, soap.

Cullompton Farmers' Market

When: The second Saturday of every month

Where: Higher St, Cullompton EX15

What to look out for: Artisan crafts, cakes and sweets, cheese and dairy produce, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, pies, preserves, plants.

Dartmouth Old Market

When: Every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am – 1pm

Where: The Old Market Square, Market Street, Dartmouth TQ6 9QB

What to look out for: Pet food, plants, household goods, jewellery, gifts, health products, vinyl records.

Exeter Farmers Market

When: Every Thursday, 9am – 2pm

Where: South Street, Exeter EX1 1EN

What to look out for: Local produce, meat, apple juice, cakes, bread, pies.

Honiton Market

When: Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 8am – 3pm

Where: Lace Walk Car Park, Honiton EX14 1LT

What to look out for: Household goods, flowers, fruit and veg, gifts, bric-a-brac, crafts, antiques.

Ilfracombe Farmers Market

When: The first Saturday of every month, 10am – 12.30pm

Where: The Lantern, High Street, Ilfracombe EX34 9NH

What to look out for: Jam, chutney, cakes, bread, cheese, sausages, pies, crafts, cards, soap.

Ivybridge Artisan Market

When: Every first and third Saturday of the month, 9.30 am – 1pm

Where: The Watermark Erme Court, Leonards Rd, Ivybridge PL21 0SZ

What to look out for: Local food, jams, garden grown goods, arts and crafts, jewellery.

Kingsbridge Farmers Market

When: The first and third Saturday of each month, 9am – 1pm

Where: The Quay, Kingsbridge, Devon TQ7 1HS

What to look out for: Seasonal fruit and veg, baked goods, cheeses, smoked goods, chillies, chocolates and hampers.

Teignmouth Farmers Market

When: The last Saturday of every month, 10am – 2pm

Where: The Triangle, Teignmouth TQ1 48AU

What to look out for: Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, marmalade, meat and fish.

Topsham Saturday Market

When: Every Saturday, 8.30am – 1pm

Where: Matthew’s Hall, Topsham, Exeter, Devon EX2 4QD

What to look out for: Clothing, craft, antiques, jewellery, olives, meats, cheese.

Totnes Sunday Food Market

When: The third Sunday of every month, 10am – 3pm

Where: Totnes Market Square, High Street, Totnes TQ9 5SG

What to look out for: Local and regional food, international street food

Newton Abbot Indoor Market

When: Monday to Saturday, 9am – 4pm

Where: Market St, Newton Abbot TQ12 2RB

What to look out for: Fresh food, deli foods, fruit and veg, gifts, vintage items, tools, haberdashery

