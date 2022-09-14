14 fantastic markets in Devon
- Credit: PhotoMIX Company, Pexels
From weekly to monthly markets, there's always somewhere to go in Devon.
Throughout the year there are plenty of places to visit around the county where you can shop till you drop. Markets are the perfect place to pick up anything from local produce fresh from the fields, to antiques and homeware. Devon has an abundance of markets to choose from, some which operate weekly, and others that happen less frequently.
Here is everything you need to know about the markets across Devon.
Axminster Country Market
When: Every Thursday, 8.30am – 12pm
Where: Masonic Hall, Axminster EX13 5AD
What to look out for: Craft, food, plants, vegetables, gifts, hampers, cakes, jewellery, craft, clothing.
Budleigh Salterton Farmers Market
When: Every last Friday of the month (except December), 9am – 1pm
Where: Town Hall, Station Road, Budleigh Salterton, EX9 6RJ
What to look out for: Artisan bread, meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, dairy products, crafts.
Crediton Farmers Market
When: Every first and third Saturday of the month, 10am – 1pm
Where: Market Street, Crediton, Devon EX17 2AJ
What to look out for: Fruit and veg, vegetarian food, cakes, pastries, cheese, meat, fresh juice, soap.
Cullompton Farmers' Market
When: The second Saturday of every month
Where: Higher St, Cullompton EX15
What to look out for: Artisan crafts, cakes and sweets, cheese and dairy produce, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, pies, preserves, plants.
Dartmouth Old Market
When: Every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am – 1pm
Where: The Old Market Square, Market Street, Dartmouth TQ6 9QB
What to look out for: Pet food, plants, household goods, jewellery, gifts, health products, vinyl records.
Exeter Farmers Market
When: Every Thursday, 9am – 2pm
Where: South Street, Exeter EX1 1EN
What to look out for: Local produce, meat, apple juice, cakes, bread, pies.
Honiton Market
When: Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 8am – 3pm
Where: Lace Walk Car Park, Honiton EX14 1LT
What to look out for: Household goods, flowers, fruit and veg, gifts, bric-a-brac, crafts, antiques.
Ilfracombe Farmers Market
When: The first Saturday of every month, 10am – 12.30pm
Where: The Lantern, High Street, Ilfracombe EX34 9NH
What to look out for: Jam, chutney, cakes, bread, cheese, sausages, pies, crafts, cards, soap.
Ivybridge Artisan Market
When: Every first and third Saturday of the month, 9.30 am – 1pm
Where: The Watermark Erme Court, Leonards Rd, Ivybridge PL21 0SZ
What to look out for: Local food, jams, garden grown goods, arts and crafts, jewellery.
Kingsbridge Farmers Market
When: The first and third Saturday of each month, 9am – 1pm
Where: The Quay, Kingsbridge, Devon TQ7 1HS
What to look out for: Seasonal fruit and veg, baked goods, cheeses, smoked goods, chillies, chocolates and hampers.
Teignmouth Farmers Market
When: The last Saturday of every month, 10am – 2pm
Where: The Triangle, Teignmouth TQ1 48AU
What to look out for: Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, marmalade, meat and fish.
Topsham Saturday Market
When: Every Saturday, 8.30am – 1pm
Where: Matthew’s Hall, Topsham, Exeter, Devon EX2 4QD
What to look out for: Clothing, craft, antiques, jewellery, olives, meats, cheese.
Totnes Sunday Food Market
When: The third Sunday of every month, 10am – 3pm
Where: Totnes Market Square, High Street, Totnes TQ9 5SG
What to look out for: Local and regional food, international street food
Newton Abbot Indoor Market
When: Monday to Saturday, 9am – 4pm
Where: Market St, Newton Abbot TQ12 2RB
What to look out for: Fresh food, deli foods, fruit and veg, gifts, vintage items, tools, haberdashery
