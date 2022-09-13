Devon's newest bar where axe throwing is on the menu

BOOM BATTLE BAR is coming to Plymouth with great food and a range of unusual activities.

BOOM BATTLE BAR has opened bookings for its epic new Plymouth venue within Drake Circus’ The Barcode, which will officially open its doors on the 22nd of September 2022.

The Battleground within the 100,000 sq. ft leisure and entertainment destination will consist of favourite games, such as Axe Throwing, Augmented Reality Darts booths, Beer Pong, Karaoke, American Pool and Shuffleboard. Following the hugely popular launch of BOOM BATTLE BAR's first southwest England location in Exeter earlier this year, this will be the brand’s first site in the port city of Devon.

BOOM BATTLE BAR is a great place to hang out with friends - Credit: BOOM BATTLE BAR

BOOM BATTLE BAR takes the spirit of competitive play to break up the humdrum of the ordinary day and make it boomin’ marvellous; whether it’s a night out with friends, a day out with your family or a date night. Each venue sports premium food and drink menus, specially curated music and an entertainment Battleground filled with unmissable games.

As well as BOOM BITES, which includes street food style small plates such as chicken tenders and nachos, guests can look forward to trying Battleground-themed cocktails at the bar, including a refreshing Long Island Iced Tea, Tiki-themed Ship Faced and an ionic Axepresso Martini as well as draught beer and wine, served by a specially trained in-house bar team.

Richard Harpham, CEO of BOOM BATTLE BAR, said “We’re delighted to launch BOOM BATTLE BAR in Plymouth ahead of the Christmas season. We’re keen to introduce our unique experiential entertainment offering to the whole of the UK, and this will be our first bar in the southwest where people can come together and enjoy themselves with good food and drink under one roof.”

The Plymouth venue opens from September 22nd - Credit: BOOM BATTLE BAR

Greg Lumley, centre director at Drake Circus, said: “We’re always looking for new brands and experiences to bring to Drake Circus and The Barcode, so it’s really exciting to be able to welcome BOOM BATTLE BAR. It’s a great addition to our leisure offering, joining great brands such as Cineworld, BrewDog and our several restaurants.

“I’m sure it’ll be hugely popular with our visitors when it opens next month, and especially in the lead up to the festive party season which will be here before we know it!”

Bookings can be made through the website with time slots available for each game. To book now head to boombattlebar.com/uk/plymouth.

Shuffleboard is one of the games on offer - Credit: BOOM BATTLE BAR

